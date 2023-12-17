Starkville - Mississippi State has added a second former Memphis Tiger to its transfer portal haul.

One day after offensive lineman Makylan Pounders committed to Mississippi State, the Bulldogs landed a commitment from Memphis defensive back Traveon Wright.

Wright, who redshirted his freshman season in the 901, follows Memphis defensive coordinator Matt Barnes to Starkville who will serve as Mississippi State's co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

As a three-star recruit out of Perry (Ga.) High School, the long 6-foot-2 defensive back picked Memphis over offers from Air Force and Georgia Southern. During his senior season, Wright was a two-way player making 22 receptions for 437 yards and six touchdowns with 27 tackles and an interception, helping the team to a 10-2 record.

Mississippi State is set to lose all five defensive back starters from last season. Decamerion Richardson, DeCarlos Nicholson and Corey Ellington all entered the transfer portal while Shawn Preston and Marcus Banks are out of eligibility.

Mississippi State has seven players in its transfer portal class with Wright being the first defensive back. The complete list is posted below:

Baylor QB Blake Shapen

North Carolina DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones

North Texas C Ethan Miner

Memphis OT Makylan Pounders

Memphis DB Traveon Wright

Vanderbilt TE Justin Ball

Buffalo TE Cameron Ball