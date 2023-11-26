Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson highlights five prospects that Jeff Lebby must make priorities at Mississippi State after news broke on Sunday that the Bulldogs would be hiring the Oklahoma offensive coordinator.



Harrell leads the way for Mississippi State in the 2024 recruiting cycle as the top-ranked prospect in the Bulldogs' haul. He's an electric wideout with a multi-sport background, which really pops on film. Harrell is explosive with the ball in his hands and can go up and get the football. He has been firm in his commitment since June and should remain in the class as long as wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis stays on staff. Still, it's certainly worth calling Harrell and making sure that he stays in the boat. Harrell is the kind of wideout that should thrive in Lebby's scheme.

Braylon Burnside (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Burnside is a Starkville native that was committed to the Bulldogs until earlier this month. A Rivals250 recruit that can play either side of the ball, Burnside wants to play on offense on the next level. He wins down the field and turns into a running back with the ball in his hands. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are in hot pursuit, which only makes this recruitment that much more important for Lebby and company to win. Keeping Burnside home and away from the Rebels is critical - and would give Lebby another weapon to utilize in Starkville.

Caleb Cunningham (Rivals.com)

The 2025 cycle is loaded with receiver talent but Cunningham is right up there with the best of them. Already considered a top-20 national prospect, Cunningham is a potential special talent out wide with his 6-foot-3 and 180-pound frame and basketball-leaping ability. He's right down the road from Starkville in Ackerman and has been a frequent visitor to campus throughout his recruitment. Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and LSU are also in pursuit but the fit in Lebby's offense while staying close to home could be attractive for the blue chipper.

Daniel Hill (Rivals.com)

Hill is more than likely a longshot at this point to sign with Mississippi State, as Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee are the three programs most in the mix for the Meridian (Miss.) do-it-all offensive weapon. But Hill is the second highest-ranked available recruit in the state, only behind Burnside, meaning that he's more than worth a call from Lebby. To add, he's a Mississippi State legacy as his dad played defensive line for the Bulldogs, so there's a family connection worth mentioning. At the least, Lebby must make Hill say no before moving on and attempt to sell him on a role in his high-powered offense.

Kevin Oatis (Rivals.com)