Fall Baseball Scrimmage Stats: 9/25
Team Black: 7 R, 9 H, 0 EDH Amani Larry: 0-3, BB, SB, K1B Luke Dotson: 0-3, BB, 3 KCF Connor Hujsak: 1-3, 2B, SB, K3B Steven Spalitta: 2-3, 1B, 2B, 2 RBI, SBSS Jace Norton: 0-2, sac fly, RBI, 2 KCF...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news