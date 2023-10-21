Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson is joined by Jack Byers of BulldogBlitz.com, Jefferson Powell of DeathValleyInsider.com and Jason Higdon of 1stAndTenFlorida.com to tackle three hot recruiting topics in the Mid-South region.



1. PJ Woodland's decommitment raises concerns for Mississippi State recruiting.

PJ Woodland (Rivals.com)

Patterson: FACT. The first season of the Zach Arnett era has been rocky, to say the least, as the Bulldogs are still searching for their first SEC win of the season. PJ Woodland decommitted shortly after his LSU visit as the Tigers have turned up the heat in his recruitment. Now, all eyes will turn to see whether or not Arnett and staff will be able to keep four-stars JJ Harrell and Braylon Burnside in the class. Those are two prospects that Mississippi State can ill-afford to lose out on, especially since they've been in the class since June, are potential instant contributors and are both in-state recruits. Byers: FACT. The product Mississippi State has put on the field this season has left a lot to be desired. With the downward trajectory of the program under Zach Arnett, it leaves major questions as to how the Bulldogs will close out this recruiting class. If Mississippi State isn’t able to pick up a few more wins down the stretch of the season, it’s likely that Woodland won’t be the last to decommit.

2. LSU is now the front-runner for former Texas A&M commit Dre'lon Miller.

Dre'lon Miller (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Patterson: FACT. It's likely no coincidence that Dre'lon Miller made the call to back off his Aggies commitment just days after returning home from Baton Rouge. The Rivals100 playmaker seriously considered LSU prior to announcing his summer commitment to Texas A&M, and the Tigers never really left the picture. While programs such as USC, Florida and others will attempt to battle for Miller's pledge, Brian Kelly and company appear to be in the best position to capitalize. Powell: FACT. He was just in Baton Rouge for LSU's 48-18 win over Auburn and came away very impressed with the environment in Tiger Stadium. Everything I've heard following the visit indicates a very successful pitch made by LSU, and their efforts are only intensifying. He likes the LSU offense and the timing of his decommitment from Texas A&M can't be ignored.

3. Florida commit DJ Lagway is having a senior season that’s worthy of five-star consideration.

DJ Lagway (Rivals.com)