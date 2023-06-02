Portal season is upon us.

The transfer portal officially opened for business on Monday. Chris Lemonis’ club is coming off back-to-back seasons of missing the postseason, so Mississippi State will have to reshape its roster to get back to the Omaha contender we know them as.

There’s already been some movement for State in the portal. Nate Lamb, a Division II left-handed pitcher from Young Harris College, committed to the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer, while shortstop Lane Forsythe, LHP Graham Yntema, catcher Ryan Williams, catcher Bryce Hubbard, and first baseman/outfielder Von Seibert have all left the Mississippi State program.

Lemonis is going to need to add some proven pieces at multiple spots to get the Bulldogs back on track. Outfielders Colton Ledbetter and Kellum Clark, and second baseman Amani Larry are expected to sign in the MLB Draft, while first baseman/catcher Luke Hancock is out of eligibility. On the mound, State is expected to lose Cade Smith and Aaron Nixon to the draft, so they’re going to need to find some proven bats and arms.

Pitchers, pitchers, and more pitchers

It’s no secret that Mississippi State’s struggles primarily came from its pitching. The Bulldog pitching staff finished with the worst ERA in school history at 7.01, which also ranked last in the SEC. Mississippi State fired pitching coach Scott Foxhall, so the first order of action before they’re able to get some proven arms will be hiring a replacement.

When the new pitching coach gets in he’ll have a young and unproven influx of talent to work with. Colby Holcombe, Jurrangelo Cijntje, and Bradley Loftin each struck out more than 11 hitters per nine innings while allowing a sub-.240 batting average, but also walked more than six per nine innings.

Mississippi State does return their most consistent strike thrower Nate Dohm, and if the trio of Holcombe, Cijntje, and Loftin can meet their potential under the new pitching coach they’ll have a solid core of pitchers. The return of Stone Simmons and Brooks Auger from their 2022 Tommy John surgeries will be helpful to the bullpen, while underclassmen Tyson Hardin, Evan Siary, Brock Tapper, Logan Forsythe, and Will Gibbs could also take a jump, but it's going to be hard to bank on so much uncertainty.

Ideally, the Bulldogs should bring in 1-2 frontline starters and 2-3 bullpen arms, but don’t expect much traction here until the pitching coach is set in stone. There should be plenty of options for Mississippi State to target, and they shouldn’t settle for anything less than a proven commodity.

Hot Corner

Slate Alford flashed potential at the plate during the 2023 season but was rather inconsistent. The nine home runs and .459 slugging percentage he put up were solid, but the .248 batting average and .313 on-base percentage were a bit of a disappointment for a player that led the team in hitting in the fall.

Where the sophomore really struggled was defensively over at third base. He fielded just .835 on the season and his 13 errors were the second most in the SEC behind his teammate Forsythe. Alford’s bat has the potential to be a major factor as a DH should he remain in Starkville, but it would be wise for Lemonis to find a more polished fielder and established hitter.

Middle Infield

With Larry expected to turn pro, Forsythe going portalling, and Wil Hoyle IV graduating, David Mershon is the only returning middle infielder on the MSU roster. The switch-hitting freshman earned the starting shortstop spot over the final month of the season and looks to be the future of the Bulldog middle infield with the ability to play both spots.

There is optimism that shortstop signee Dylan Cupp will make it to campus, but with the MLB Draft not set until July, Mississippi State needs to grab another middle infielder who can potentially start. Finding second basemen in the portal has been successful for Lemonis each of the past three seasons with Scotty Dubrule, R.J. Yeager, and Amani Larry each making major impacts, and it is likely he goes this route again.

Outfield

All-SEC freshman Dakota Jordan is back, but Ledbetter and Clark are both expected to go in the MLB Draft which leaves two open spots. Bryce Chance and Connor Hujsak should factor in, as could signee Aidan Smith should he make it to school, but bringing in another bat with some power would be ideal for a Bulldog lineup that loses two double-digit home run hitters in Ledbetter and Clark.

Catcher

There’s no doubt that Ross Highfill will be the Bulldogs’ starting catcher after a solid freshman season, but Lemonis will need to find some depth behind him. With Hancock graduating and Hubbard and Williams leaving, Highfill is the only returning backstop. Mississippi State brings in Jackson Owen from the Juco ranks, but they’d ideally like to roster three catchers. They could look to the portal for one, or potentially an unsigned high school or juco prospect for depth.