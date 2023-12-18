East Mississippi Community College has been a pipeline for Mississippi State's 2024 recruiting class.

The Bulldogs already hold commitment from EMCC safety Tyler Woodard and defensive lineman Ashun Shepphard. A third lion announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Sunday, in sophomore linebacker Marcus Ross.

Ross, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker, made his decision after an official visit to Mississippi State this weekend. He chose the Bulldogs over offers from Arizona State, Memphis, Liberty and UTSA among many others.

"It was an all around great visit," Ross said. "What stood out was the family environment, how everyone looks out for one another and that life off the field is just as important as life on the field."