EMCC linebacker Marcus Ross commits to Mississippi State
East Mississippi Community College has been a pipeline for Mississippi State's 2024 recruiting class.
The Bulldogs already hold commitment from EMCC safety Tyler Woodard and defensive lineman Ashun Shepphard. A third lion announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Sunday, in sophomore linebacker Marcus Ross.
Ross, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker, made his decision after an official visit to Mississippi State this weekend. He chose the Bulldogs over offers from Arizona State, Memphis, Liberty and UTSA among many others.
"It was an all around great visit," Ross said. "What stood out was the family environment, how everyone looks out for one another and that life off the field is just as important as life on the field."
As a sophomore at EMCC, the former New Hebron (Miss.) Jefferson Davis County standout racked up 77 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble as he helped the Lions make an appearance in the national championship games. As a freshman, he made 16 tackles in nine games.
Ross is the third linebacker in Mississippi State's recruiting class, joining Hinds C.C. three-star Branden Jennings and Winona (Miss.) three-star Fred Clark. The Bulldogs are seeking to replace their two leading tacklers Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson who used their final seasons of eligibility in 2023.
