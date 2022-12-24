With offers from all over the nation, the blue chip defensive end has trimmed his list of contenders in his recruitment to 10. To no surprise, there is a ton of SEC flavor for the four-star out of the Magnolia State.

Kamarion Franklin is one of the premier defensive prospects in the nation for the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Lake Cormorant (Miss.) standout totaled 17 sacks as a junior and wreaked havoc on offenses each Friday night.

The two in-state schools continue to jockey for position in Franklin's recruitment. Franklin has been on the campuses of Mississippi State and Ole Miss multiple times as both staffs work to keep the big-time defender inside the state.

Alabama has been a program at the top of Franklin's recruitment since offering in February. He has made the trip out to Tuscaloosa numerous times since the spring as Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide continue to make him a priority in next year's class.

Franklin has been out to the Lone Star State to see Texas and Texas A&M. Bo Davis is leading the charge for the Longhorns, while Terry Price and the Aggies have made a strong early impression on the four-star out of the Magnolia State. Both programs are worth keeping an eye on.

Tennessee has recruited the area well and has his attention after an impressive season in year-two of the Josh Heupel era. Florida State hosted Franklin on campus during the fall as Marcus Woodson leads the way for the Seminoles.

Miami, Michigan, and South Carolina all have intriguing selling points for Franklin as well as he gets deeper into the process.

Kamarion Franklin is rated a 6.0 four-star prospect and the No. 30 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class, according to Rivals. Programs from all over continue to battle for the No. 5 strongside defensive end's commitment.