Starkville - Mississippi State's pitching staff had a much more efficient night on the mound with only three walks on Tuesday in a 9-4 win over Samford.

A Johnny Wholestaff day on the mound for the Bulldogs proved to be a good recipe for success. Freshman Evan Siary made his first career start, giving up four hits and one walk in two innings. Samford took a 2-0 lead on a home run from freshman centerfielder Aaron Walton in the 2nd inning, but Bulldog pitchers wouldn't allow an earned run for the rest of the night.

"Let’s celebrate that one. I thought they pitched well," Head Coach Chris Lemonis said. "We leave a ball up and give up the homer. But outside of that, I thought our guys really competed. And that’s a good offensive lineup. I think they scored 40-something runs this weekend. Samford always hits. I thought our guys did a good job."

Mississippi State scored a pair of runs against Samford starter Jacob Newman in the bottom of the frame to even it up. With runners on the corners, Mississippi State freshman Dakota Jordan swiped 2nd base, allowing Connor Hujsak to take off for home on the throw. Bulldog centerfielder Colton Ledbetter, a transfer from Samford, followed by driving in a run against his former team by reaching on a fielder's choice.

Graham Yntema shut down Samford in the 3rd and 4th with two strikeouts, no hits, and one walk. The Lawson State C.C. transfer issued his 2nd walk to begin the 5th inning and would be relieved by freshman Brock Tapper. The lefty allowed one single and gave up a pair of unearned runs. A bad throw from Hujsak brought home one, and while they had Samford shortstop Garrett Howe in a run-down between 1st and 2nd, left fielder Lucas Steele took off for home and the throw to the plate by 2nd baseman Amani Larry couldn't get him.

"Connor just hasn’t had as many reps over there. I think we can catch that ball at first," Lemonis said. "That’s the tough one. I like what he’s doing. He’s athletic, he can run, he can bunt, and he has power. And he plays really hard."

The Mississippi State bats quickly erased the lead as Samford reliever Heath Clevenger allowed singles to Hunter Hines and Bryce Chance and a walk to Luke Hancock. Hujsak worked a walk to bring home a run, and Jordan, who went 3-4 on the day, smoked his 2nd double of the game to bring home two to give State a 5-4 lead.

"I thought he was great," Lemonis said of Jordan. "We all know how special a player he is. Had a great year until opening weekend. Struggled a little bit, but he’s worked, and he’s working to get back in the mix. It’s not easy for freshmen to jump into the SEC and play. He could be a huge spark for us there."

Texas transfer Aaron Nixon and senior KC Hunt were lights out in the back of the Bulldog bullpen allowing only one hit while each recording two strikeouts over the final four innings.

Mississippi State added some insurance runs against Samford's Ben Petschke in the 8th. Larry and Ledbetter led off with a pair of walks and Hines drove Larry in on a single into center for his 3rd hit. Hancock followed with an RBI single, and Ross Highfill, who was pinch running for Hines, scored on a passed ball to go up 9-5.

Mississippi State will have a quick turnaround with South Carolina coming to town for a 3-game series on Thursday. The Gamecocks are 24-2 on the season and are 6-0 to start SEC play with series sweeps over Georgia and Missouri.