Dominant LSU Offense Hands Mississippi State First Sweep of the Season

Starkville, MS- The LSU bats were too much to handle for the Bulldogs, as a 13-3 loss handed Mississippi State a sweep.

Today, the LSU bats were on fire as they put up six runs on Bulldog starter Cade Smith. The Sophomore right-hander retired the first six batters he faced but walked four batters and allowed an infield single during the third inning, which got an LSU run across. The Tigers poured it on in the fifth as All-Americans Dylan Crews and Jacob Berry knocked in a pair of runs on RBI singles, and right-fielder Josh Pearson hit a 3-run blast to right-center.

LSU starter Samuel Dutton, who had pitched primarily in a bullpen role this season, allowed a leadoff homer to R.J. Yeager, the 2nd day in a row, the senior 2nd baseman has led off with a bomb. Dutton settled in after that, finishing out three innings with no more runs and just three hits and no walks.

"I'm feeling good wherever I'm at (in the lineup)," said Yeager. "Wherever coach puts me is where I'm going to do my best to help the team win.

The Tigers turned to righty Grant Taylor who shut the Bulldogs out for three innings before Bulldog Freshman Slate Alford entered as a pinch-hitter and hit a 2-run shot over the left-field wall, the first of his college career.

"We have to find some guys on our bench to give us a little more," said Head Coach Chris Lemonis. "I got to get him more at-bats."

Brooks Auger relieved Cade Smith, and the Tigers plated three runs off of him in his two innings of work. All-American 1st baseman Tre' Morgan drove in a run on a double in the sixth, and 2nd baseman Cade Doughty and right fielder Josh Pearson hit back-to-back solo shots in the seventh.

Sophomore Mikey Tepper came in to pitch the eight, and the LSU bats stayed on fire, picking up four runs on RBI doubles from Crews and Doughty and an RBI single from Pearson. Cam Tullar kept things steady with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, but the LSU bullpen kept the Bulldog offense with shutout innings from Riley Cooper and Ty Floyd in the eighth and ninth.

The sweep drops the Bulldogs to 4-8 in the SEC, tied for last with Ole Miss in the SEC West, and puts them at just 18-15 overall. The Bulldogs will welcome UAB on Tuesday and look to get back on track in the SEC with a 3-game series with Auburn beginning Thursday.



