Frisco, TX - Nate Dohm pitched five shutdown innings in relief to give Mississippi State an 8-4 win over California and avoid an 0-3 weekend.

The Ball State transfer entered a 4-4 ballgame in the 5th inning and quieted the Golden Bear offense with six strikeouts, one hit, and one walk. Dohm overpowered the Cal hitters with a fastball upwards of 96 MPH and kept them off balance with a mid-80s slider.

Landon Gartman made his third start as a Bulldog after transferring from Memphis and gave up four runs in four innings. His command was spotty as he walked four batters and hit another, and surrendered home runs to Cal centerfielder Rodney Green Jr. and right fielder Kade Kretzschmar.

California right-handed Tucker Bougie also struggled as the Mississippi State offense put four runs across in 3.1 innings, but he also didn’t get much help from a Cal defense that committed four errors on the day.

Luke Hancock plated a run on a sac fly in the first and Slate Alford knocked in another on an error by Golden Bear first baseman Peyton Schulze. Colton Ledbetter drove in his 21st RBI of the season on a groundout in the 3rd, and Hunter Hines smoked a double down the right field line to bring in Hancock.

Cal reliever Daniel Colwell kept the Bulldog offense quiet with only one hit in 3.1 innings, but that one hit was a solo home run from Amani Larry to give State a 5-4 lead in the 7th. It was the third homer of the year for the New Orleans transfer and the second of the weekend. The junior 2nd baseman reached base in four of his five plate appearances today as he also added a single, a double, an HBP and two stolen bases.

Kellum Clark had nearly hit two home runs early in the ball game. The junior right fielder hit a 408-foot flyout in the 4th and smoked one about five feet to the right of the foul pole in his next at-bat, but he finally broke through with a 462-foot 2-run moonshot to center in the 8th.

Luke Hancock provided some insurance in the top of the 9th. The Bulldog captain hit an RBI double as Cal left fielder Jag Burden failed to come down with the leaping grab, and it set up a 1-2-3 9th inning for Dohm to seal the win.

The Bulldogs will be back in action at The Dude on Tuesday against Valparaiso before a weekend series with Lipscomb.