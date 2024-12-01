DL Jamarcus Moye Gives State Commitment

On the field, Mississippi State came up short. Off it, the Bulldogs added to their 2025 recruiting haul for next season.

On Sunday, Tyler Junior College (TX) defensive tackle Jamarcus Moye became the latest addition. He gave Mississippi State his commitment just before he left campus. Moye officially visited this weekend.

Moye chose the Bulldogs out of more than a dozen scholarship offers, which also included UNLV, Utah State, UAB, North Texas and Texas State. He picked up an offer from Mississippi State on his visit.

