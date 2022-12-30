Mississippi State had a disappointing 2022 season off its first ever College World Series Title in 2021, but Chris Lemonis has a reloaded squad with some new faces ready to compete in 2023.

The 2023 Diamond Dawgs kickoff their season on February 17th against VMI in The Dude, and we're counting down the 50 days until first pitch with breakdowns of current former players, and some memorable moments in Bulldog history. Today, we start with #50 in freshman pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje.

50 days - #50, freshman BHP Jurrangelo Cijntnje

When the Bulldogs take the field at The Dude this spring, they'll have the most unique player in college baseball in both-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntnje.

Cijtnje hails from Willemstad, Curaçao, a city that has produced tremendous major-league talent, including Andruw Jones, Ozzie Albies, and Kenley Jansen. The Brewers selected the 19-year-old in the 18th round of last summer's MLB draft, but Cijtnje will take the mound in Starkville for at least the next two seasons before heading pro.

The 5'11" freshman out of Champagnat Catholic (Fla.) High School can give you a little bit of everything on the mound. He's got a fastball that routinely hits 96 MPH with his right arm but can hit you with a 2,600 RPM curveball to make you miss. Then all of a sudden, when a left-handed hitter comes to the plate, Cijntje will switch his custom-made glove to the other hand and hit you with a 92 MPH fastball with his left arm.

The fact that Cijntje throws harder with his right hand is incredible when you think about the fact that he's a natural lefty. At as young as six years old, Cijntje would throw righty to try to mimic the throwing motion of his father, Mechangelo, who played professionally in The Netherlands.

Cijntje improved his velocity from both sides thanks to a drill his father used which included hammering a nail into a baseball and trying to get it to stick in the wall when he threw it.

How the Mississippi State Coaches plan to use Cijtnje remains to be seen, but Scott Foxhall certainly has a fun tool to play with. His ability to switch sides could make him a perfect matchup guy out of the bullpen, always giving Mississippi State the platoon advantage. But someone who continues to switch arms, and therefore, throwing less pitches with any given arm, could make him a starting pitching threat who can go deep into Bullgames.

Cijntje isn't just a pitcher, either. He's a switch hitter at the plate with some impressive athleticism. During Mississippi State's fall scrimmages, Cijntje could be seen playing some corner outfield on days he wasn't pitching, and he was able to get a few bases hits and made a diving catch in right field.

As you'd expect of a true freshman stepping on campus for the first time, Cijntje was a bit shaky at times in the fall. His natural talent flashed racking up strikeout after strikeout, but struggled with his command and racked up some walks in some other appearances. One thing for certain though is that Cijntje has the talent to compete in the SEC, and he's someone that Mississippi State fans should be very excited about.

The Mississippi State pitching staff left a bit to desired in 2022 with one of their worst seasons in recent memory, and the addition of such an interesting weapon in 2023 could make the Bulldog pitchers something to keep an eye on.



