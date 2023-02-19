Starkville - Mississippi State bounced back after an ugly Saturday loss to take the series over VMI with a 9-3 win.

Bulldog pitchers walked 12 pitchers in yesterday's 14-13 loss, but they were much more efficient today walking just two. Memphis transfer Landon Gartman made his first start in the Maroon & White and put together a solid performance.

Gartman didn't get off to his best start allowing hits to the first two VMI hitters giving the Keydets an early 1-0 lead. Soft infield singles plagued him in the third as VMI got two more runs across, but the senior righty settled in after that.

The Bogue Chitto, Mississippi native went five innings and totaled eight strikeouts while allowing six hits in one walk. He struck out the side in the fourth and allowed just one hit in the fourth.

“I thought he was great. He had them hitting ground balls, but they kept finding holes. He pitched out of innings and gave us a chance to win,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “He’s not explosive, but he knows how to pitch and he keeps you in the game.”

New Orleans transfer Amani Larry capped off a phenomenal weekend with his first homer as Bulldog on a 2-run bomb in the bottom of the third, knocking VMI starter Will Lopez out of the game. The junior 2nd baseman had a statement debut weekend going 8/14 at the plate with nine RBIs and four stolen bases.

“In recruiting, everybody told us that Amani is just okay in practice, but really good in the games,” Lemonis said. “I guess they were right. He’s a gamer. He’s a really good player, good kid, who works hard and had a really good weekend.”

Kellum Clark crushed his first homer of the season to tie the game up in the fourth, blasting it 451 feet over the student section in right center. Clark sent another one into the seats in the sixth to give the Diamond Dawgs a 4-3 lead.

The Bulldog relievers stepped up big time to keep the lead intact, and a pair of highly touted freshmen in Jurrangelo Cijntje and Bradley Loftin made their long-awaited debuts. Cijnjte, a switch pitcher from Curaçao, didn't throw lefty due to weirdly sleeping on his wrist, but he pounded the zone with a 95 MPH right-handed fastball and pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

Loftin walked the first batter of the seventh, but the lefty from DeSoto Central immediately picked him off. His fastball sat at 95 MPH, and he retired the next two hitters. Daytona State College product Tyson Hardin built off his solid performance Friday with another scoreless frame in the eighth, and the sophomore righty has now retired six of seven batters faced this season.

“A lot of young guys got to get out there in big moments,” Lemonis said. “We had four new guys out there today and they all pitched great.”

The Bulldog Bats sealed the game in the eighth, putting up five runs off VMI relievers Will Riley and Alex LaRou. Bryce Chance beat the throw at the plate on a hard-hit grounder by Lane Forsythe, and Amani Larry brought home two on a single up the middle. Larry later scored on a wild pitch, and freshman Dakota Jordan plated his first collegiate RBI on a sac fly to center.

Texas transfer Aaron Nixon might have been the most impressive part of the Bulldog pitching staff, striking out the side in the ninth inning. The junior from McAllen, Texas, topped his fastball at 95 MPH and drew all three strikeouts on his 88 MPH slider.

It'll be a quick turnaround for the Bulldogs with two midweek games against UL-Monroe on Tuesday and Wednesday before they get their first Power-5 test against Arizona State next weekend.