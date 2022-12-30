Mississippi State had a disappointing 2022 season off its first ever College World Series Title in 2021, but Chris Lemonis has a reloaded squad with some new faces ready to compete in 2023.

The 2023 Diamond Dawgs kickoff their season on February 17th against VMI in The Dude, and we're counting down the 50 days until first pitch with breakdowns of current former players, and some memorable moments in Bulldog history. With 49 days until first pitch, we take a look back at Kendall Graveman's 2013 campaign.

49 days - #49 RHP Kendall Graveman (2010-13)

Kendall Graveman has had a wild ride in his eight-year MLB career, but before the journeyman starter transformed himself into a rock-solid reliever, Graveman was helping Mississippi State compete in the College World Series.

The 2013 Mississippi State squad was filled with major-league talent, with future all-stars Adam Frazier and Brandon Woodruff and seasoned veterans Jonathan Holder and Hunter Renfroe, but Graveman headlined that pitching staff.

Graveman had improved mightily during his time as a Bulldog. He debuted his freshman year with a 7.02 ERA as a primary reliever in 2010, and worked his way to being a reliable starter with a 2.81 ERA in 2012. Graveman's 2013 senior season might have been his best, however, as he led the Diamond Dawgs to a College World Series Championship appearance.

The Alexander City, Alabama native took on a thicker workload tossing a team-high 113.2 innings in his 19 starts, and led the starting pitchers with a 3.09 ERA.

Graveman was an absolute workhorse and threw three consecutive complete games in the middle of the SEC grind against Arkansas, Florida, and Texas A&M. He held the Razorbacks to just one run and pitched a shutout against the Gators while holding the Aggies to just three.

Graveman wasn't someone that was going to strike a lot of people out. He fanned just 13 in that 27-inning stretch and finished the season with just 69, but his ability to induce weak contact made him a difficult pitcher to face. It's a completely different style than what he is in the majors, as he averaged over one strikeout per inning each of the past two seasons, but nonetheless, it was effective.

Where Graveman cemented his legacy as a Bulldog was in Omaha. He pitched the series opener against a Michael Conforto led Oregon State squad and put the Bulldogs in position to pick up a 5-4 win giving up two earned runs in 4.2 innings.

After the Bulldogs defeated Kyle Schwarber's Indiana Hoosies behind a ten strikeout performance by Chad Girodo, the Beavers got another shot at Graveman but he delivered again. Graveman picked up the win to clinch Mississippi State's spot in the Championships Series after allowing only four hits and one run in 5.2 innings.

It was the first time Mississippi State had made the final in school history after eight previous trips to Omaha. The Bulldogs dropped the first two games to UCLA with Graveman unavailable to pitch, and while the Mississippi State faithful had to wait eight years to win its first national title, they'll forever be grateful for the foundation that Kendall Graveman helped lay.