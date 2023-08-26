Starkville - Going into the 2023 season, the safety position might be the biggest question mark of Mississippi State's personnel.

The Bulldogs lost all three starters - Jalen Green, Collin Duncan, and Jackie Matthews - from last year's unit and are in an ongoing competition to replace their production. There's some new faces in the safety room like freshman Isaac Smith and transfers Kobi Albert and Chris Keys, while some older guys like Marcus Banks, Jordan Morant, and Corey Ellington have worked hard to get their shot.

"We have a lot of new faces. A lot of experience to replace losing all three starters. But nobody cares," safeties coach Brett Dewhurst said. "There’s a lot of competition right now. Kind of like Coach (Zach) Arnett says, whoever practices the best will get a chance to play and start. If you don’t compete well in the games, probably gonna be a new starter the next week. We’re trying to find out who the best three are right now and go from there. There are six or seven guys we’re traveling with and competing for jobs."

The most experienced of the group is graduate student Shawn Preston. The St. James, LA, native has appeared in 42 games during his Bulldog career, making 147 tackles 11 pass breakups and two interceptions, and after starting four games last season he looks to be in line for a full time role.

"With a lot of these young guys, they have to see what success looks like," Dewhurst said. "Shawn Preston is a guy who’s been around. A fifth year guy. Those are the guys who will have to step up and lead by example. Bring the other guys along."

Banks is another veteran who's played a lot of SEC football at both Alabama and Mississippi State. He's put in the dirty work as a reserve cornerback and special teamer, and ended his 2022 campaign with a fumble return touchdown as the clock expired in the Bulldogs' ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Illinois. This year Banks is transitioning to safety and Dewhurst believes he's ready for it.

"Marcus Banks is a guy that’s been around. Fifth year guy, he’s played a lot of football. He’s ready for it to be his time," Dewhurst said. "He’s been a backup and a special teams guy. He’s excited to take on that role. He enjoys studying film."

The freshman Smith was Mississippi State's highest ranked signee in the 2023 recruiting class. The Fulton, Miss. product was named Mississippi's Gatorade Player of the Year after intercepting nine passes as a high school senior. While Smith missed the spring with a shoulder injury, he's progressed well during his first training camp and is a candidate to see a lot of action during his true freshman season.

"It’s been good. You talk to Isaac, it’s like he’s been here three years. But he’s still a true freshman," Dewhurst said. "He missed the OTAs and spring ball, but he’s come along pretty quick. He knows football. He rarely makes the same mistake twice. He’s learning and growing, and fun to coach."

2023 will be Dewhurst's first season coaching the safeties after being promoted from an off-field role. It's a daily process for him and the Bulldog safeties to keep developing but he acknowledges his players' willingness to get better and tougher.

"It’s been good. At the end of the day, football is football," Dewhurst said. "Just focus on each day, each meeting, each practice, each walk through. Just keep getting better. We’re a week out and we still have a long way to go. Every coach says you have to take strides from game one to game two…practice to practice. It’s a fun group to coach. There’s inexperience, but they want to be coached and continue to work on the toughness. Just grind to get better every day."