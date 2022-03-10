Defense Dominates in SEC Tournament Opener
Tampa, FL- Ten seed Mississippi State opened up the SEC Tournament with a dominant performance over the seventh-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks, winning 73-51.
The first half was very competitive, as the Bulldogs led 38-36 going into the break. Tolu Smith led the Bulldogs with 10 first-half points, but 1st Team All-SEC guard Iverson Molinar struggled, shooting just 2-12 from the field. South Carolina's Erik Stevenson started hot-hitting three-pointers in the first half but cooled off in the second.
Molinar was able to find his groove in the second half and finished with 19 points to go along with Tolu Smith's 20, but the second half story was the Bulldog defense. Mississippi State held the Gamecocks to just 17 second-half points and forced them to miss 20 of their last 21 field goal attempts, including none in the final 10:29 of the game.
Sophomore forward Anderrson Garcia made his first career start in favor of D.J. Jeffries. Garcia played 24 minutes before fouling out but was a big part of the Bulldogs' success on the defensive end, blocking 2 shots, grabbing a steal, and forcing the Gamecocks to take contested looks.
The Gamecocks shot just 28.3% from the field and 26% from three point range compared to Mississippi State’s 39.7% from the field and 30% from three.
The Bulldogs will look to advance in the SEC Tournament tomorrow as they'll face Tennessee at 5:00 CST. The Vols won the only matchup of the season winning 72-63 in Starkville on February 9th.