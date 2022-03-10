Defense Dominates in SEC Tournament Opener

The first half was very competitive, as the Bulldogs led 38-36 going into the break. Tolu Smith led the Bulldogs with 10 first-half points, but 1st Team All-SEC guard Iverson Molinar struggled, shooting just 2-12 from the field. South Carolina's Erik Stevenson started hot-hitting three-pointers in the first half but cooled off in the second.

Molinar was able to find his groove in the second half and finished with 19 points to go along with Tolu Smith's 20, but the second half story was the Bulldog defense. Mississippi State held the Gamecocks to just 17 second-half points and forced them to miss 20 of their last 21 field goal attempts, including none in the final 10:29 of the game.

Sophomore forward Anderrson Garcia made his first career start in favor of D.J. Jeffries. Garcia played 24 minutes before fouling out but was a big part of the Bulldogs' success on the defensive end, blocking 2 shots, grabbing a steal, and forcing the Gamecocks to take contested looks.