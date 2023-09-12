Starkville - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wreaked havoc on the Mississippi State defense in Death Valley last season, and the senior quarterback is set to take on the Bulldogs again when the Tigers come to Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.

Daniels, who transferred from Arizona State prior to the 2022 season, rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown in last year's Week 3 showdown with Mississippi State, creating problems for the Bulldog defense with his scrambling ability and leading the Bayou Bengals to 31-16 win.

Mississippi State had shut LSU's game plan down for the first 28 minutes of that first half, but Daniels' improvisation took over in the two-minute drill. He broke off for three big scrambles and led a touchdown drive before halftime to swing the momentum LSU's way.

The Bulldogs faced a similar challenge last week with Arizona's Jayden de Laura, who rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown while extending plays outside of the pocket to find his receivers. Facing a mobile quarterback early on certainly helps, but Daniels is a guy that might look to run even more than the gunslinger de Laura.

"To be honest with you, they’re great players. Both of them," Mississippi State defensive coordinator Matt Brock said. "I think de Laura maybe has a little bit more gunslinger to him."

Saturday will be the third time that Brock will be facing the elusive Daniels. When Brock was the linebackers coach at Washington State in 2019, his Cougars were tasked with defending a then true freshman Daniels at Arizona State. Daniels torched them in the two-minute drill on the final drive and scored a 17-yard rushing touchdown with 34 seconds remaining. The result was a 38-34 Sun Devil victory, and Daniels threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns in addition to his game-winner on the ground.

"In 2019 he beat us on a two-minute drill when I was at Washington State scrambling around and making plays," Brock recalled. " We had him tied up in the pocket and he dumps it off. So I’m well aware of his ability."

Still, the Bulldogs can't completely keen in on stopping the run, as the reigning SEC West Champion quarterback is a capable passer. Daniels threw for 2,913 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions during his first season with LSU and he's off to a hot start in 2022, completing 65.6% of his passes for 615 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in two games against Florida State and Grambling.

Daniels has loads of talent to work with out wide featuring two of the SEC's most talented pass catchers. Brian Thomas Jr. is a massive 6-foot-4 receiver who looks to be in for a breakout year with 220 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers' first two games while Malik Nabers, a former Mississippi State commit who flipped to LSU on National Signing Day, is back after surpassing 1,000 yards as a sophomore.

The key to stopping the LSU offense resides with the linebackers. They'll need to generate enough pressure to keep Daniels from hitting his talented receivers, while also being able to disengage when he's ready to take off. Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett knows this, and he's going to attack the Tigers in a variety of ways.

"You have a quarterback is equally adept throwing it as running it. Last week’s game with Arizona felt like last year’s game with LSU," Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett said. "It’s modern football. An accomplished passer who can hurt you just as much with his legs is not fun to defend. You have to constantly shift the stress around on defense. You hope you can manage that throughout the game. You’ve got to keep the quarterback in the pocket. But you still have to generate a pass rush."