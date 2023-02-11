Fayetteville, AR - Mississippi State extended its win streak to five after taking down a red-hot Arkansas team 70-64.

The Razorback fans were rowdy for the much-anticipated return of five-star freshman Nick Smith coming off his knee injury, but the Bulldogs spoiled their night by getting off to a fast offensive start.

Oregon State transfer Dashawn Davis and Arkansas freshman Anthony Black went back and forth early, and each led their team in scoring. Davis scored his highest mark in SEC play with 17 while making 2/3 three-pointers, while Black put up 23 on 8/13 from the floor.

Mississippi State had one of its most balanced offensive attacks of the season, with four players scoring in double figures. Shakeel Moore scored 12 and knocked down both of his three-point attempts, while Tolu Smith had 11 and Cam Matthews put up ten.

Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV was the only other Razorback in double figures scoring 13 on 11/13 from the free throw line. Nick Smith showed some rust scoring five on 2/7 shooting, while Davonte Davis had seven.

Arkansas was held scoreless by the Mississippi State defense in the final six minutes of the first half, and it was that stretch that allowed the Bulldogs to build up a lead. They went into the break up 34-25 and continued their defensive prowess into the second half allowing only one Razorback bucket in the first four minutes.

Mississippi State extended its lead out to 16 behind some easy buckets from Dashawn Davis, but the tides shifted as they got themselves into foul trouble. Arkansas went on an 11-0 run, and a Davonte Davis three cut the lead to five.

The Razorbacks went without a field goal for seven minutes between the ten and three-minute marks, but they were kept afloat by their prolific free throw shooting. They knocked down nine free throws during that stretch while the Bulldogs failed to pull away, and they cut the lead to 60-57 with just over a minute to go after a Ricky Council IV dunk and a Davonte Davis transition layup.

Cameron Matthews was clutch in crunch time for the Bulldogs sinking 4/4 free throws and getting a nice putback finish at the rim. Tolu Smith threw down a dunk off a feed from Moore, and Dashawn Davis put the game to bed, draining two foul shots as the Razorbacks scored only five down the stretch.

The Bulldogs picked up their first road quadrant-1 victory and improved to 3-5 in quadrant-1 games. The five-game winning streak jumps the Bulldogs up to 17-8 overall and 5-7 in the SEC.

Humphrey Coliseum should be rocking Wednesday night when Mississippi State welcomes Kentucky to town, and they'll have a chance to continue to get back into the NCAA Tournament picture.