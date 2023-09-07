Mississippi State announced dates to 11 of its 13 non-conference games earlier this week, and on Thursday, the SEC released the dates for the Bulldogs' conference matchups.

Mississippi State's nonconference schedule is highlighted by a plethora of neutral site matchups. They'll open the 2023-24 campaign with the Barstool Invitational in Chicago against Arizona State. Last season, the Bulldogs played in the same event in Philadelphia and defeated Akron.

The Bulldogs will also make trips to Atlanta for Holiday Hoopsgiving against Tulane, Newark, NJ for the Gotham Classic against Rutgers, and Mohegan Sun in Uncaville, Conn. for the Hall of Fame Tip-off tournament with Washington State, Rhode Island and Northwestern.

The SEC/Big 12 challenge has been replaced with the SEC/ACC Challenge and Mississippi State will make the trip to Georgia Tech for the inaugural event.

In the conference slate, the Bulldogs will get home-and-homes with Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Kentucky and South Carolina. Tennessee and Arkansas highlight some of the biggest home-only matchups and trips to Missouri and Texas A&M should make for some tough away matchups.



