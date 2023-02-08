Starkville - D.J. Jeffries lit it up from downtown making five of six three-point attempts and scoring 18 points as Mississippi State defeated LSU 64-53.

Jeffries knocked down two treys in the first three minutes to get Mississippi State off to a 10-0 lead, and the senior surpassed 1,000 career points after his fifth three-pointer in the second half.

"I'm not gonna lie. I knew I had to get 13 points today to get 1,000," Jeffries said. "I'm very proud of myself. That's a big milestone in my career, so I'm thankful for that."

The 6'7" forward had been struggling from deep, making just three of his last 25 three-point attempts going into tonight's game. He was able to get back into a rhythm tonight.

"I've been working hard. I've been working real hard for like a month trying to hit shots. At first, they weren't falling, but tonight they just came, and they fell," Jeffries said. "I shot it with confidence. My friends back home were telling me, D.J., just play with confidence and shoot the ball like you've been your whole life."

The Mississippi State defense was stout forcing 15 LSU turnovers. Cameron Matthews anchored the defense with five steals and played a major role in the Tiger offense being held scoreless in the final 7:20 of the first half as the Bulldogs went into the break up 25-22.

Dashawn Davis navigated the LSU defense tying his season high with six assists. He did an excellent job drawing the extra defender and finding Tolu Smith and Will McNair Jr. cutting to the basket.

Smith picked up ten points while McNair added seven, and the two centers combined to shoot 8/12 from the floor. Shakeel Moore tacked on 13, while Shawn Jones scored six with some tough finishes at the rim.

Murray State transfer K.J. Williams led the way for LSU with 11, and former Illinois guard Adam Miller had ten. Derek Fountain made his return to The Hump after transferring from Mississippi State during the offseason and scored ten points on 3/3 shooting and 3/ 3 from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs have won four straight after their five-game losing streak and improve to 16-8 on the season and 4-7 in SEC play. They'll be back in action on Saturday when they travel up to Arkansas to take on a Razorbacks team in a three-game winning streak.