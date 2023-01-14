K-State added its fourth member of the transfer portal class in 2023 on Saturday, with former Mississippi State defensive lineman Jevon Banks giving his pledge to Chris Klieman.

Banks spent three seasons in Starkville as a member of the Bulldog football team, where he totaled 26 tackles in those three seasons, as well as four tackles for loss.

The most productive season for the Mississippi native was this past year, where he logged 17 tackles and a half sack. It's likely that Banks will play more on the interior of K-State's defensive line than the edge, despite being listed as a defensive end.

Banks will have two years left at K-State, having played in his COVID season of 2020 and then appearing in six games in 2021 for Mike Leach, before playing in 10 contests this past year.

Coming out of high school, Banks was a high three-star and held offers from numerous power five schools.

Banks will slide into an offensive line that will be without veteran Eli Huggins at tackle and edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah. He became the fourth transfer to come to K-State after the season concluded, and the third from a Power Five program.

