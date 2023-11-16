Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson looks at the two big job openings in the Mid-South Region and what kind of impact the two hires could potentially have.

A pair of programs in the Mid-South Region made big coaching changes that will undoubtedly have an impact on the recruiting trail. First, the Aggies made the splash of firing Jimbo Fisher. Then, the Bulldogs followed suit and moved on from first-year head coach Zach Arnett.

Ironically, the two coaches squared off last weekend in a matchup that Fisher came out on top in 51-10 fashion. Nonetheless, both programs ultimately decided that it was time for a clean slate and that there was no real need to wait for the regular season to conclude.

Because what if Fisher was able to beat LSU for the second consecutive season, or had Arnett knocked off Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl? Then things would have certainly become even trickier for the decision makers.

At Texas A&M, the Aggies are no doubt big-game hunting. Some interesting names have already been thrown out for the opening in College Station, such as Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, who said he's not going anywhere.

Duke head coach Dan Elko – who was previously the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M – and UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor - who has significant ties to the state of Texas due to his high school coaching career – are two more names that have been linked to the opening in the early stages. Even Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the job.

There's no doubt that the Aggies are banking on this next hire finally pushing them over the hump to compete on the biggest stage of college football, especially as Steve Sarkisian and Texas push to make the College Football Playoff. The resources are there, the recruiting footprint is as good as it gets and the opportunity to coach in the SEC has to be attractive.