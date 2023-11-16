Cole's Corner: Texas A&M, Mississippi State get the carousel spinning
Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson looks at the two big job openings in the Mid-South Region and what kind of impact the two hires could potentially have.
MORE COVERAGE: Should Aggies hire Coach Prime? | Potential still high for Texas A&M with the right coach | Biggest recruiting targets for next MSU coach | Recruits react to Fisher's dismissal | Five Texas A&M commits that may explore their options | Fisher's biggest recruiting wins at in Aggieland | Candidates to replace Fisher | Answering the big questions about Fisher's dismissal | 2024 Commits
*****
RUMOR MILL: News, notes flow over after busy weekend
FINAL 2023 TEAM RANKINGS: Comprehensive (overall) ranking | High school/JUCO ranking | Transfer portal ranking
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board
*****
A pair of programs in the Mid-South Region made big coaching changes that will undoubtedly have an impact on the recruiting trail. First, the Aggies made the splash of firing Jimbo Fisher. Then, the Bulldogs followed suit and moved on from first-year head coach Zach Arnett.
Ironically, the two coaches squared off last weekend in a matchup that Fisher came out on top in 51-10 fashion. Nonetheless, both programs ultimately decided that it was time for a clean slate and that there was no real need to wait for the regular season to conclude.
Because what if Fisher was able to beat LSU for the second consecutive season, or had Arnett knocked off Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl? Then things would have certainly become even trickier for the decision makers.
At Texas A&M, the Aggies are no doubt big-game hunting. Some interesting names have already been thrown out for the opening in College Station, such as Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, who said he's not going anywhere.
Duke head coach Dan Elko – who was previously the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M – and UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor - who has significant ties to the state of Texas due to his high school coaching career – are two more names that have been linked to the opening in the early stages. Even Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the job.
There's no doubt that the Aggies are banking on this next hire finally pushing them over the hump to compete on the biggest stage of college football, especially as Steve Sarkisian and Texas push to make the College Football Playoff. The resources are there, the recruiting footprint is as good as it gets and the opportunity to coach in the SEC has to be attractive.
Meanwhile, Mississippi State is under some pressure to find the right man for their job. Dan Mullen found success in Starkville, and Mike Leach won nine games in what was ultimately his final season at the helm. But Arnett struggled mightily – both on the field and in recruiting – so it will be key for the Bulldogs to nail this hire, especially with Oklahoma and Texas headed to the SEC.
Ole Miss has the momentum in the state of Mississippi with Kiffin pushing the right buttons and bringing a level of swagger to Oxford. The Rebels have dominated in-state recruiting this cycle and have landed the only two five-star prospects that the state has produced the last two cycles in Sunatrine Perkins and Kamarion Franklin.
Rivals250 wide receiver JJ Harrell is the crown jewel of the current haul and he recently told Rivals.com that he is staying firm in his decision as long as wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is kept on staff. MSU also has a pledge from four-star defensive lineman Terrance Hibbler, but it's clear that more work must be done on the trail between now and the Early Signing Period.
The Bulldogs desperately need to swing things in their favor. Athletic director Zac Selmon comes from a successful football family and knows the ins and outs of big-time college football thanks to his time at Oklahoma. Perhaps that will help the first-year AD zero in on his guy and land the man for the job.
Both SEC programs are looking to make their own kind of splash this coaching cycle and both hires will play a significant role in the trajectory of each program as their respective rivals hit their stride.