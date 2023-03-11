Starkville - Kellum Clark blasted a walk-off home run to right-center field to give Mississippi State a 4-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader against Lipscomb.

Lipscomb had tied the ballgame in the top of the frame after executing a double steal. Nate Dohm had pitched two shutout innings with only one hit in the seventh and eighth but surrendered a leadoff double to Bison 3rd baseman Trace Willhoite to begin the ninth.

After a groundout and a walk, Lipscomb had runners on the corners and one out. Dohm caught Parks Bouck looking on an 85 MPH slider for the second out, and with an .086 hitter in Jake Berg at the plate, the Bisons turned to the running game.

Hayden Skipper, who pinch-ran for DH Chaz Bertolani, took a large lead off first to draw the throw over from Dohm. As Skipper bolted for 2nd, Kyle Hetherington, the pinch runner for Willhoite took off for home. The Bulldogs nearly got home out at the plate, but Luke Hancock couldn't squeeze it as the Bisons tied the game.

It didn't take long for Mississippi State to pull out the win. Clark led off the inning for the Bulldogs, and after roping one foul to make it a 2-2 count, he sat on the 81 MPH curveball and launched it over the right-center wall.

It was the second home run that Lipscomb reliever Logan Van Treeck had given up. The lefty had pitched five innings with only three hits before Clark came to the plate, but VCU transfer Connor Hujsak, who pinch-hit for the DH Dakota Jordan, unloaded on a fastball and set it into the Left Field Lounge for his first homer as a Bulldog in the sixth.

Memphis transfer Landon Gartman gave Mississippi State six competitive innings on the mound, with three hits, six strikeouts and two runs. All three hits came in the fourth inning, as singles by Alex Vergara, Willhoite, and Austin Kelly loaded the bases. Bertolani walked in Lipscomb's first run and Bouck hit a sac-fly for their second.

The Bulldogs put two runs across on Lipscomb right Braydon Tucker, who played four years at Indiana and was recruited by Chris Lemonis to the Hoosiers. David Mershon reached on and error and stole second, and Amani Larry drove him in on a single. After back-to-back walks from Colton Ledbetter and Bryce Chance, Luke Hancock made it three straight to bring in Larry.

Mississippi State will go for the series sweep in the second game of today's doubleheader, but the win in game one game the Bulldogs the series victory over Lipscomb.