Frisco, TX - Mississippi State has made some changes in the starting rotation ahead of the Frisco Classic.

The three-game round-robin tournament will pin the Bulldogs against Ohio State on Friday, Oklahoma on Saturday and California on Sunday. Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje will slot into the Friday night spot previously held by Cade Smith against the Buckeyes. Saturday and Sunday will remain the same as the Bulldogs' series victory over Arizona State with lefty Graham Yntema taking the mound Saturday and former Memphis righty Landon Gartman on Sunday.

Cijntje, a freshman phenom from Curaçao, has flashed his potential during his two appearances this season. The both-handed pitcher threw with just his right hand in his first collegiate inning against VMI and pitched a scoreless frame. He made his switch-pitching debut in a midweek start against Louisiana-Monroe and went four shutout innings with one hit and seven strikeouts.

Cijntje's fastball topped at 97 MPH with his right hand and 92 MPH with his left hand as he dominated the Warhawk hitters, and he'll need to bring his A-game to combat Ohio State's Isaiah Coupet. The Buckeyes' junior lefty has pitched 13 innings in his two starts against UConn and Grand Canyon and has fanned 18 hitters while allowing only seven hits and one run.

Yntema makes his second Bulldog start after throwing five innings in a victory over Arizona State, allowing only one run. The lefty showed excellent command of his curveball striking out five Sun Devil hitters, and earned the chance to make a start for the second week in a row. He'll face Oklahoma righty Will Cartsen, a juco transfer from McLennan College, who's allowed three earned runs with ten strikeouts in ten innings pitched against Cal Baptist and Rider.

Gartman is the lone Bulldog hurler to start all three weekends, and he's been pretty solid in his first two outings. He surrendered two earned runs in five innings in the series deciding win over Arizona State, and he's struck out 15 batters in ten innings this season. He'll matchup with California sophomore Tucker Bougie. The righty from Mill Valley, CA, pitched seven shutout innings against Cal Poly last week in a bounce back performance from the Golden Bears' loss to Houston where he gave up three earned runs in 3.2 innings.