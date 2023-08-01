During Mississippi State's final game of its Portugal foreign tour, head coach Chris Jans will not be on the sidelines. The school announced that Jans will instead be heading home early due to a family matter.

"Due to a family matter, Coach Jans will be returning home early from our men's basketball foreign tour," the school said via press release. "Our players and coaches are having a first class experience in Portugal. The memories being made and the camaraderie our team is building on this trip is special."

Mississippi State's men's basketball team began their trip to Portugal on July 27th and are scheduled to return home on August 5th.

The Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start on their foreign tour, with a 76-50 win over the Lisbon All-Stars on Saturday and a 100-40 win over the Portugal All-Stars on Sunday. Freshman guard Josh Hubbard is leading the team with 15.5 points per game,

Mississippi State's final game is scheduled for 1:00 CST Wednesday in Porto against the Basketball Association of Porto. The game will be streamed on the "Mississippi State Athletics" Youtube channel.