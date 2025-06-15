Charles Humphrey Commits to Bulldogs

There's at least one Father's Day gift for all the dads on the Mississippi State staff.

On Sunday afternoon, Bearden (Tenn.) three-star offensive lineman Charles Humphrey Jr. gave the Bulldogs his commitment. He did so just before he left Starkville on his official visit.

Humphrey was recruited primarily by former assistant coach Cody Kennedy, then continued by current assistant coach Phil Loadholt.

Humphrey gives Mississippi State 11 committed players in the 2026 recruiting class. He chose the Bulldogs over an offer list that also includes Virginia Tech, Ole Miss and Oregon. Humphrey's only other official visit took place May 30 with the Hokies. He had originally set a visit this weekend with Cincinnati and next weekend in Starkville, but moved the latter up a weekend.

Mississippi State has been a steady presence since the first of the year, especially. Humphrey was at the Bulldogs' junior day Feb. 1, was at the April 19 spring game and hosted Loadholt for an in-home visit in late May.