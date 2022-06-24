Catching up with 2025 ATH Julius Lane on his Mississippi State offer

Recently, after his camp at Mississippi State, standout 2025 ATH Julius Lane Jr. received an offer from the Bulldogs.

Julius Lane Jr. had a very productive freshman campaign last fall. Playing on both sides of the ball, Lane's athleticism proved to be very valuable for his team, but he has truly shined at DB.





After posting a 4.8 40 and competing in individual drills, the 2025 DB impressed the staff- namely Jamar Mitchell and DBs coach Darcel McBath, which led to him receiving an offer at DB.





Pre-camp- Lane already had some familiarity with Mississippi State and their DBs, as he and Montgomery, AL native Collin Duncan have some history together.

"He's from down here where I live, I work out with him a lot and I look up to him."





Since he's still an underclassman, there's still a lot of time before any kind of decisions need to be made for Lane, though he is definitely a prospect that the country and Bulldogs should keep their eyes on.