Starkville - Newly hired Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby is in the process of putting together his first coaching staff, and the first two pieces are a pair of familiar faces.

After meeting with the coaching staff, Lebby has opted to retain wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis and defensive line coach David Turner. Bumphis announced he would be staying put in a tweet Tuesday night while Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported that Turner would be retained Wednesday morning.

Bumphis, a Tupelo native and Mississippi State wide receiver from 2009-2012, joined Zach Arnett's staff this season after two seasons at Utah. During his first season with the program, he helped guide Tulu Griffin to career highs with 50 receptions and 658 yards while sophomore Zavion Thomas had a breakout campaign with 40 receptions for 503 yards.

The Bulldog wide receivers coach has been one of Mississippi State's top recruiters since joining the staff. He was a key part in gaining a commitment from Rivals100 wide receiver J.J. Harrell of North Panola (Miss.) High School. Harrell recently told Rivals that he would remain locked in with the Bulldogs should Bumphis remain on staff.

Turner is in the midst of his third stint as the Mississippi State defensive line coach. He rejoined the staff this past season and previously coached the Bulldog defensive line from 2007-2009 and 2013-2015 while making stops at Kentucky, Texas A&M, Florida and Georgia Tech.

Turner has built a résumé as one of the top producers of defensive line talent in the country. He was instrumental in recruiting future All-Pros Fletcher Cox, Chris Jones and Jeffery Simmons to Mississippi State and coached #1 draft pick Myles Garrett during his junior season at Texas A&M.

Lebby announced in his press conference on Monday that he expects to have a few hires announced by the end of the week. The Bulldogs are still in search of both an offensive and defensive coordinator, along with numerous position coaches on both sides of the ball.