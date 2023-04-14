Starkville - When Super Bulldog Weekend begins Friday evening, thousands of fans across the Magnolia State will pack Dudy Noble Field to see Mississippi State host in-state rival Ole Miss. Typically, it's a matchup between two SEC West contenders, but this season it will have plenty of eyes on it for a different reason.

College baseball's last two national champions are not meeting their expectations in 2023. The Rebels (2-10) are 14th in the SEC standings through four conference series, while the Bulldogs (3-9) are tied with Georgia for second to last. With only the top 12 teams making it to Hoover and even less likely to get a bid into the NCAA Tournament, we could have a loser leaves town series on our hands this weekend.

The pitching has proved to be costly for the two powerhouse programs. Mississippi State is near the bottom of the SEC in earned run average, ranking only ahead of Auburn with a 6.44 team ERA, while Ole Miss isn't much better with a 5.66 ERA and ranking 11th.

Additionally, all six starting pitchers between the two teams hold an ERA above 5.00, which could lead to some offensive firepower from both sides.

Junior right-hander Cade Smith will start Friday for the Bulldogs and holds a 7.50 ERA over 12 innings this season. Smith missed four series with an injury, and his high ERA is in part to a three-inning, seven-earned run performance against Arizona State, the game which started his one-month absence. Since returning, Smith has not allowed a walk in five innings across two appearances. The Bulldogs hope he can extend further than the three innings he pitched at Alabama last week while returning to his sophomore self where he posted a 3.86 ERA in 14 starts.

On the other side Friday will be Ole Miss righty, Jack Dougherty. The junior began the season as a reliever but has taken over the Friday role for the Rebels ever since their star sophomore Hunter Elliot went down with an elbow injury. Elliot is not expected to return until Ole Miss faces LSU next week, which leaves Dougherty who has a 6.57 ERA in 37 innings to start the series. Dougherty has allowed over three earned runs in all four of his SEC starts and gave up six earned runs and eight total in his start against Arkansas last week.

A pair of SEC newcomers will toe the rubber on Saturday with Memphis transfer Landon Gartman going for the Bulldogs, and Xavier Rivas, a Division-2 transfer from Indianapolis starting for the Rebels.

Gartman, a righty from Bogue Chitto, Mississippi has a 7.09 ERA in 39.1 innings in 2023. He had a rough start to SEC play giving up 15 combined earned runs in his first two conference starts against Kentucky and Vanderbilt, but has been much more effective in his past two outings against South Carolina and Alabama, giving up three to the Gamecocks and two to the Tide and setting the Bulldogs up for two victories.

Rivas has been very up-and-down for the Rebels with a 5.22 ERA in 39.2 innings. He's walked four batters in half of his eight starts but has also shown the ability to miss some bats with seven strikeouts in each of his last two appearances. The lefty's most recent start against Arkansas was his best, where allowed five hits and two earned runs in six innings to Razorbacks hitters.

The Sunday finale will feature two freshmen who have flashed their talent at times but have also struggled to stay consistent. Jurrangelo Cijntje, a both-handed pitcher from Curaçao, has pitched strictly with his right arm in his past two starts and has a 5.76 ERA in 29.2 innings. He got off to a dominant start in non-conference play but has since allowed more than three earned runs in each of his four SEC starts, and is coming off a start against Alabama where he walked five and gave up two home runs in two innings.

Quinn has a 5.18 ERA in 33 innings for the Rebels, and the righty has had a few shaky outings as he surrendered four earned runs to Louisiana Tech and Texas A&M, but his best start of the season came last week against Arkansas. Quinn fanned eight Razorbacks while holding them to three hits and one run in five innings.

Both clubs have some true offensive firepower that will make lives difficult for both pitching staffs. Seven players in Mississippi State's starting lineup have hit for an OPS above .900, including four over 1.000 in 1B/DH Hunter Hines, centerfielder Colton Ledbetter, left fielder Dakota Jordan, and 1B/C Luke Hancock. Right fielder Kellum Clark and catcher Ross Highfill are just shy of that 1.000 mark at .997 and .964 respectively, while Clark has launched nine homers with Highfill slugging eight.

The Rebels lineup isn't quite as deep with only four over that .900 threshold, but it has some true star power at the top in DH Kemp Alderman who has an 1.181 OPS and 14 home runs. Projected first-round shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and catcher Calvin Harris each hold an OPS above 1.000 and have both hit six homers and outfielder Ethan Groff, a Tulane transfer, has a 1.022 OPS and five long balls. Outfielder T.J. McCants and Northwestern transfer Anthony Calarco have also been solid pieces in the Ole Miss order, with the junior McCants hitting for an .837 OPS and seven homers and the 1st baseman Calarco hoisting an .875 OPS and four home runs.

With all that talent in the lineups, the bullpens are going to need to step up just as much as the starters. Among Ole Miss pitchers who have logged over ten innings, only a pair of freshman righties Brayden Jones (17 IP, 1.59 ERA) and Cole Ketchum (11.1 IP, 2.38 ERA) have an ERA below 4.50. The four Rebel relievers that have been most commonly used, Jordan Vera (24.1 IP, 8.88 ERA), Mitch Murrell (23.2 IP, 4.56 ERA, Sam Tookoian (21.1 IP, 4.98 ERA), and Mason Nicholls (20 IP, 5.85 ERA) are all above that 4.50 mark.

For the Bulldogs, Nate Dohm moved back to the bullpen last week and pitched four scoreless frames against Alabama to close out a series victory. The Ball State transfer has a 3.15 ERA in 34.1 innings, but he's been utterly unhittable out of the bullpen with a 0.78 ERA in 23.1 innings as a reliever. Former Texas reliever Aaron Nixon has been solid since missing a month with an injury sustained opening weekend with a 1.29 ERA in seven innings and could be on the verge of a breakout.

The rest of the Bulldog bullpen has been comparable to the Rebels with its untrustworthiness. Freshman left-hander Brock Tapper (15 IP, 4.20) is the only other Mississippi State reliever with a sub-5.00 ERA who has pitched more than ten innings. Freshman righty Evan Siary (21.1 IP, 5.48 ERA), sophomore righty Colby Holcombe (20.2 IP, 5.66 ERA), and senior righty KC Hunt (19 IP, 9.47 ERA) have flashed at times but haven't been able to find consistency, while lefties Graham Yntema (18.1 IP, 8.84 ERA) and Tyler Davis (15.1 IP, 11.50 ERA) have struggled to adapt to the SEC after transferring in from Lawson State C.C. and VCU respectively.

Freshman Bradley Loftin moved to the bullpen last week against Alabama after serving as the Bulldogs' midweek starter for most of the season. The lefty from DeSoto Central High School has superb 3.08 ERA in 26.1 innings this season, but has only thrown 2.1 of those innings against SEC competition.

Loftin has been virtually unhittable and is tied for the team lead with Gartman with 43 strikeouts despite throwing 13 less innings, but also leads the team with 28 walks. He allowed three earned runs on one hit and four walks against the Crimson Tide, but if he can improve his command he could be the key for Mississippi State's success this weekend and going forward.







