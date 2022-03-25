Bulldogs Top Bama with Walk-Off Yeager Bomb
Starkville, MS- The Bulldog bats never gave up, coming back from down 5-1 to take down Alabama in extra innings.
Taking the mound for the Bulldogs was senior Preston Johnson. In six innings of work, the Hinds C.C. product allowed just five hits and struck out seven Alabama hitters, but they got three runs across in the fourth inning. Johnson surrendered a walk and a single to the first two hitters, and Alabama 3rd baseman Caden Rose smacked a ground-rule double into the left-field corner to score a run. After a sac bunt by 2nd baseman Bryce Eblin, Bama leadoff man Jim Jarvis smoked a triple into the right-center gap to give the Tide their third run.
Alabama starter Garrett McMillan entered today with a 3.00 ERA and just a 0.87 WHIP in five starts this season. In 5.1 innings, he allowed six hits and struck out six Bulldog hitters. Mississippi State had ample opportunity to manufacture some runs, but McMillan held the Bulldogs to 0-8 with runners in scoring position. State just got one run across as Brad Cumbest scored from first on a double down the right-field line by Jess Davis.
Lefty Cam Tullar relieved Preston Johnson in the seventh, and Alabama was able to extend their lead to 5-1 with a 2-RBI double by Owen Diodati.
Alabama made the switch to Brock Guffey, a lefty with a sidearm delivery who had yet to allow a run in twelve innings this season, and he shut the Bulldogs down in the fifth and sixth. In the seventh, Logan Tanner and Hunter Hines drew two-out walks, so Alabama turned to righty Dylan Ray, and Kellum Clark blasted a 3-run bomb to the right to cut the Crimson Tide lead 5-4.
Tullar shut Alabama down in the eighth, but the Tide got another run across in the ninth. Alabama 2nd baseman Tommy Seidl was hit by a pitch and stole 2nd base, and the Bulldogs brought in Brandon Smith with two outs. Crimson Tide Dominic Tamez knocked in Seidl on an RBI single to extend the lead.
The Bulldogs kept battling in the bottom of the ninth. Logan Tanner put together another walk, and Hunter Hines smashed a no-doubter deep into the night, with the bat flip to show it as he scored the tying run.
Hinds C.C. transfer Brooks Auger got the nod in the tenth, and with the crowd rocking, the crowd may have gotten to him early on as he plunked Andrew Pinckney in the head on his first pitch. Alabama 1st baseman Drew Williamson attempted a sac-bunt, but Kamren James made a diving catch and threw Pinckney out, trying to get back to first for the double play. The huge defense by James gave Auger the confidence to battle as he struck out Bryce Eblin to end the frame.
With the game tied up in the bottom of the tenth, Bulldog 2nd baseman R.J. Yeager made Dylan Ray pay for hanging a curveball, sending a Yeager Bomb over the right-center wall to walk it off for the Bulldogs.
"Kam made that diving double play, and I feel like we used that momentum, and the crowd got going. It was just destined, I feel like," said Yeager. "I don't even know what happened running around the bases. I was so fired up."
The win brings the Bulldogs back up to .500 in SEC play at 2-2, and they'll look to take the series tomorrow as Parker Stinnett will face Jacob McNairy.