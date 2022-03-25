Bulldogs Top Bama with Walk-Off Yeager Bomb

Starkville, MS- The Bulldog bats never gave up, coming back from down 5-1 to take down Alabama in extra innings.

Taking the mound for the Bulldogs was senior Preston Johnson. In six innings of work, the Hinds C.C. product allowed just five hits and struck out seven Alabama hitters, but they got three runs across in the fourth inning. Johnson surrendered a walk and a single to the first two hitters, and Alabama 3rd baseman Caden Rose smacked a ground-rule double into the left-field corner to score a run. After a sac bunt by 2nd baseman Bryce Eblin, Bama leadoff man Jim Jarvis smoked a triple into the right-center gap to give the Tide their third run.

Alabama starter Garrett McMillan entered today with a 3.00 ERA and just a 0.87 WHIP in five starts this season. In 5.1 innings, he allowed six hits and struck out six Bulldog hitters. Mississippi State had ample opportunity to manufacture some runs, but McMillan held the Bulldogs to 0-8 with runners in scoring position. State just got one run across as Brad Cumbest scored from first on a double down the right-field line by Jess Davis.

Lefty Cam Tullar relieved Preston Johnson in the seventh, and Alabama was able to extend their lead to 5-1 with a 2-RBI double by Owen Diodati.

Alabama made the switch to Brock Guffey, a lefty with a sidearm delivery who had yet to allow a run in twelve innings this season, and he shut the Bulldogs down in the fifth and sixth. In the seventh, Logan Tanner and Hunter Hines drew two-out walks, so Alabama turned to righty Dylan Ray, and Kellum Clark blasted a 3-run bomb to the right to cut the Crimson Tide lead 5-4.