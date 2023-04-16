Starkville - For a seventh consecutive time, Mississippi State has taken the series from their up-state rival Ole Miss. The Bulldogs took Sunday's rubber match behind a brilliant start from freshman both-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, some dominant innings in relief from former Texas righty Aaron Nixon, and two bombs from their three and four-hole hitters Hunter Hines and Dakota Jordan.

SEC play has been a bit of a struggle for Cijntje, a freshman from Willemstad, Curaçao. Cijntje had three or more earned runs in each of his first four conference starts, but the talented rookie delivered in the biggest game of the Bulldogs’ season.

Touting a fastball that touched 96 from the right side, the 5'11", 170-pound switch-pitcher struck out seven Ole Miss hitters, his highest total in SEC play, and held the Rebels to three hits and one run while walking three. Cijntje pitched strictly right-handed in his last two appearances but he's now beginning to feel more comfortable with his left arm, and the result was a dominant start when the Bulldogs needed it most.

"I was just taking some time because this is the most I've pitched from the left side," Cijntje said. "Today was a big outing, but he was just composed. "His work has been really good. Him from the left side is about as sharp as he’s been this year," head coach Chris Lemonis added.

Cijntje held the Ole Miss lineup scoreless through his first five innings of work, and he got a lead thanks to a three-run tank from Jordan in the third inning. Ole Miss freshman J.T. Quinn had an otherwise good start with the only damage coming on that homer in 5.2 innings, but he left a fastball over the middle of the plate for State's hottest hitter.

Jordan's home run capped off an incredible weekend for the freshman from Canton, Mississippi as he extended his hit-streak to 12 games with a 2-4 day at the plate. The former three-star running back recruit hit homered in Friday's loss and was the hero in Saturday's win to even the series with his walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the ninth.

The Rebels finally tallied a run against Cijntje in the sixth. Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez led off with a walk, power-hitting left fielder Kemp Alderman moved him to third on a double that just missed a home run by about a foot in left field, and 1st baseman Anthony Calarco brought him home on a groundout.

Senior KC Hunt relieved Cijntje and stranded Alderman on third, but the Rebels managed to tie up the ballgame in the top of the seventh. Rebel 2nd baseman Peyton Chatagnier, who had struck out five times in the series, led off with a four-pitch walk. Centerfielder Ethan Groff moved Chatagnier to third on a one-out single, and he scored on a wild pitch. After Gonzalez reached on an infield single, catcher Calvin Harris walked to load the bases.

Aaron Nixon, who pitched a scoreless frame Saturday, relieved Hunt and immediately gave up a hot shot to Alderman, but it would be knocked down by Bulldog 3rd baseman Slate Alford to keep it an infield single, allowing only one run home to hold a 3-3 tie. Immediately after, Nixon rolled a ground ball into the shift that freshman shortstop David Mershon was able to turn into a double play.

"I thought the play by Mershon was huge too, under pressure, and being able to turn it and get us off the field," Lemonis said. "I haven’t used him much in the middle of a dirty inning, but he came right in and threw strikes." He said of Nixon.

It didn't take long for the Bulldogs to get those two runs back. Mershon drew a one-out walk against Ole Miss freshman Cole Ketchum, and the Rebels turned to a lefty in Jackson Kimbrell to face State's two best left-handed hitters Colton Ledbetter and Hunter Hines. Mershon swiped second base on a breaking ball to Ledbetter, but he ended up striking out on a slider.

As Hines came up, he was hunting that slider that Kimbrell had been throwing to Ledbetter, and as he got one on the first pitch he gave it a ride out of the park for a 418-foot blast to put the Bulldogs up 5-3. It was the 17th home run of the season for the sophomore designated hitter from Madison Central, topping the 16 he put up as a freshman in 2022.

"I was looking for it. He threw Ledbetter five or six in a row," Hines said. "He throws mostly sliders to left-handed hitters so kind of made an adjustment in the box and was sitting on it."

With a two-run lead it was smooth sailing for Nixon in the final two frames. The Texas transfer retired the last six Ole Miss hitters to close out the ballgame, and finished the weekend going 3.2 innings with no earned runs, one hit, and four strikeouts. Nixon missed over a month with an injury suffered on the opening weekend of the season, but the right-hander is now emerging as one of the Bulldogs' top bullpen arms alongside fellow righty Nate Dohm, having lowered his season ERA to 0.84 in 10.2 innings.

"I thought Tuesday night he was back. He was good yesterday. Three today. He was really good," Lemonis said.

Mississippi State has now won two consecutive SEC series after taking two of three from Alabama last week, and they improve to 5-10 in league play. They'll have a chance to keep it rolling next week as they travel to face an Auburn club who have dropped their last three conference series. Before they travel to The Plains, they'll be in action at The Dude on Tuesday.







