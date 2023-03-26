Starkville - Mississippi State was swept for the second weekend in a row and dropped its 17th consecutive SEC game as they fell to Vanderbilt 11-7 on Sunday afternoon.

Bulldog Skipper Chris Lemonis has tried to make some changes to right the ship. 2nd baseman Amani Larry and centerfielder Colton Ledbetter were swapped at the top of the lineup as Ledbetter led off for the first time, and VCU transfer Connor Hujsak became the fourth starting 3rd baseman this season.

The offense still came through for the most part Sunday. The Bulldogs plated a run off Vanderbilt lefty Devin Futrell in the 1st inning as Bryce Chance had an RBI double after Ledbetter led off with a single and Larry was hit by a pitch, but they couldn't capitalize on the opportunity at a big inning as Kellum Clark struck out and Ross Highfill popped up as the Bulldogs had two runners in scoring position and only one out.

Futrell would surrender solo home runs to Clark and Luke Hancock in the 4th inning, but Vanderbilt's offense got their fair share of homers as well. Another change Lemonis made was to move the Bulldogs' best bullpen Nate Dohm to the starting rotation, but the Ball State transfer continued the trend of Mississippi State starters failing to get a quality start.

Dohm entered Sunday's contest with a 0.93 ERA in 19.1 innings pitched out of the pen, but he got shelled in his first start. The sophomore from Zionsville, Indiana allowed eight hits and eight runs, the 2nd day in a row the Bulldog start allowed that number as Landon Gartman gave up eight runs in Saturday's loss.

Vandy DH Chris Maldonado and left fielder Chris Polk had a pair of RBI hits in the 2nd, and 1st baseman Parker Noland had one in the 3rd. Commodore 3rd baseman Davis Diaz, who homered in yesterday's ballgame, hit two more today off Dohm in the 3rd and 4th innings to give him 3 RBIs, and shortstop Jonathan Vastine belted an RBI double to knock Dohm out of the game in the 6th.

"We’ve got some good guys, they’re just not pitching well right now," Lemonis said. "They’re getting beat when they make a mistake."

Lefty Graham Yntema relieved Dohm and he only recorded one out while allowing three runs on a wild pitch and a 2-run homer to Vandy catcher Jack Bulger before being taken out for Colby Holcombe who got them out of the inning.

As Vanderbilt brought in it's star reliever Bryce Cunningham, who had yet to allow an earned run in 15.1 innings this season, the Bulldog bats tried to will them back into the game. Highfill drove in a run on a double and Hujsak homered for the 2nd time this season with two men on but the 11-3 deficit was too much to overcome. The four-spot in the 6th inning was all they could manage with righties Sam Hliboki and Nick Maldonado shutting the State offense down in the final three innings.

Holcombe proved to be the bright spot for the Bulldog pitching staff in an ugly weekend as the Northeast Mississippi C.C. transfer pitched three scoreless frames in the 7th, 8th and 9th. The Florence, Alabama native gave up three walks, but only surrendered one hit and struck out three Vandy hitters.

"I thought his stuff was good," Lemonis said. "Two out of his last three outings, the start against Lafayette and today, the velo is good, the command is pretty good, when he has the breaking ball he’s tough to hit. They tunnel very well together."

Mississippi State will be back in action on Tuesday as they'll host Samford, who the Bulldogs lost to on the road last season. Freshman Bradley Loftin has been the Bulldogs midweek starter for the past few weeks, but Lemonis left the door open for him to maybe move to the weekend.

"I have to look at the whole week. We have to meet as a group and try to figure it out. Not sure yet what we’ll do on Tuesday," Lemonis said.