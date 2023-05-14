Baton Rouge, LA - Mississippi State took full advantage of a depleted LSU bullpen and scored ten unanswered runs in a 14-13 win to take the series from the #2 team in the country.

Mississippi State had fallen behind 13-4 in the fifth inning as the Tigers had no trouble against the Bulldog pitching early on. Freshman Jurrangelo Cijntje got the start despite battling a stomach bug, according to head coach Chris Lemonis, and gave up a three-run homer to LSU right fielder Bradyen Jobert.

LSU left fielder Tre’ Morgan blasted two home runs, one against Nate Dohm in the third and another against Colby Holcombe in the fifth. The Tigers scored all 13 of their runs against the early game stretch of Cijntje, Dohm, Cole Cheatham, and Holcombe, but the Bulldog bullpen found a spark in lefty Tyler Davis.

Davis hasn’t heard his name called upon often and entered the game with a 10.71 ERA, but the VCU transfer delivered his best performance of the season. Davis recorded the final three outs of the fifth inning and cruised for another three scoreless innings to give the Bulldog lineup a chance at a comeback.

Freshmen Dakota Jordan and Ross Highfill were battling a stomach bug like Cijntje, but both delivered Sunday. Highfill had an RBI double in the fourth before being taken out for Aaron Downs in the fifth, while Jordan tallied five RBIs and went 3-5 at the plate. After a Hunter Hines RBI single, Jordan launched a three-run homer in the sixth off Vanderbilt transfer Christian Little, who Mississippi State had faced in the 2021 College World Series.

The Hines and Jordan connection worked once again in the seventh, with Hines hitting a two-run double off lefty Nate Ackenhausen and Jordan driving in a run on a single off righty Bryce Collins before being pinch-ran for by Connor Hujsak. Two batters later, sophomore third baseman Slate Alford evened the ballgame up at 13 a piece with a two-run shot to left.

The comeback couldn’t have been done without shortstop David Mershon. The switch-hitting freshman stuffed the stat sheet by reaching base six times. He went 4-5 at the plate with two walks to raise his season on-base percentage to .440. He also swiped two bags and scored three runs out of the leadoff spot for Mississippi State on Sunday.

The Bulldogs had a chance to pull ahead in the eighth but couldn’t come threw after an Amani Larry leadoff double. Colton Ledbetter had homered off lefty Riley Cooper the night before, and with two on and one out he seemingly won round two against Cooper with a line drive off the wall, but the runners held up and only advanced one base. The Bulldogs stranded the bases loaded and needed some clutch pitching to keep them in it.

Davis faced a tough task in his third inning of work with two of the best hitters in the country Dylan Crews and Tommy White due up. He allowed Crews to get his third hit of the day, but he was able to get White to hit into a double play. Davis had no issues getting designated hitter Cade Beloso to ground out for the final out of the seventh and followed with a 1-2-3 eighth inning to sway the momentum back in the Bulldogs' favor.

KC Hunt started the ninth in a tie ballgame and walked nine-hole hitter Josh Pearson to begin his outing. He went down 2-0 to pinch hitter Ben Nippolt who was trying to bunt before they brought in Aaron Nixon. Nippolt got the bunt down against Nixon to get the winning run on second, but Bulldogs played their cards perfectly to finish the inning.

With Crews on deck, Nixon was forced to pitch to Morgan and he got him to fly out to center for the second out. Paxton Kling, who had pinch-ran for Pearson reached third on the flyout, so the Bulldogs walked both Crews and White to get to catcher Cade Milazzo who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth. Nixon forced Milazzo to popout to first base and sent the game to extras.

The Bulldog offense came through against Cooper in the tenth with singles by Larry and Mershon to put runners on the corners. Ledbetter drove in Larry on a groundball to give the Bulldogs their first lead, and Nixon went back out for the tenth.

The Texas transfer fanned power hitting freshman Jared Jones for the first out but walked Jobert. Ethan Frey pinch-ran for Jobert, and he ran on the 3-2 pitch to shortstop Jordan Thompson. As Thompson flew out on a soft fly ball to right, Kellum Clark doubled Frey up at first to end the ballgame

Mississippi State improves 8-19 in SEC play with one series left against Texas A&M, but still sit two games behind Missouri and Georgia for the final spot in the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs return to The Dude on Tuesday against North Alabama before their series with the Aggies on Thursday.