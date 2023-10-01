Starkville - Mississippi State dropped a third consecutive game Saturday night in an ugly 40-17 loss to #12 Alabama.

The Bulldogs were outgained 357-261 by the Crimson Tide and lost the turnover battle 3-0 as Will Rogers threw three interceptions for the second time in his career, both of which games came against Alabama.

“Turnovers are critical to this game. They are gigantic momentum-shifting plays,” head coach Zach Arnett said.

Mississippi State’s defense got a pair of early stops highlighted by a pair of sacks from graduate Jett Johnson and redshirt freshman Donterry Russell, but the kryptonite of the Mississippi State defense eventually got to them on Alabama’s third drive.

Following a pair of 60+ yard rushing performances from LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, Jalen Milroe continued the trend of dominant quarterback rushing performances. The redshirt sophomore exploded through the middle field for a 53-yard score after a low snap, beginning an explosive 92-yard rushing performance before factoring sack-yardage, and also had an efficient passing night completing 10/12 passes for 164 yards.

“He’s a really good athlete. Broken play for a touchdown off a fumbled snap. He’s done that in another game too. He’s a big physical athlete,” Arnett said. “You have to be able to contest balls and generate a pass rush. Scramble around the pocket turns into scramble drill and the athlete the caliber of Milroe, usually your underneath coverage is itching to come up on him, because if you sit back and match the routes, pulls it down and runs for a first down. But you can’t pressure the quarterback until he passes the line of scrimmage because he’s still able to throw a pass. That led to some long completions on second and long, third and long. You’ve got to be tighter on routes.”

The Crimson Tide defense gave Rogers little time to operate in the pocket, sacking him four times, and forcing him to complete 15/27 passes for 107 yards. The senior quarterback threw a pick-six to Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell after the Bulldogs went three-and-out on their first two possessions, giving Alabama an early 14-0 lead.

Mississippi State’s rushing attack found some success as Woody Marks and Jeffery Pittman combined for 103 yards on 16 carries. A 29-yard run on a 3rd and 6 by Marks got the Bulldogs into the red zone to set up a 31-yard field goal for Kyle Ferrie. The Crimson Tide, however, responded with a field goal drive of their own to go back up by two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs finally found the end zone midway through the second quarter on a 15-yard read option by backup quarterback and Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright. Mississippi State converted two 3rd and 8s on the drive, as Rogers hit running back Jeffery Pittman on an angle route for a 22-yard gain with Marks bursting through for a 10-yard run.

The Bulldogs had a chance to go into the break down only 17-10, but a disastrous close to the half flushed the game away. Alabama marched down the field for a 12-play 75-yard drive highlighted by an 18-yard 3rd down catch by tight end Amari Niblack to allow Jace McClellan to bulldoze through the Bulldog defense for a touchdown with just over a minute to go.

Rogers misread the defense and threw a pass behind Antonio Harmon on their first play in the two-minute drill, and Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell was right there waiting for the interception. Rogers’ two first half interceptions spotted the Crimson Tide 14 points as Milroe closed the half with a 7-yard touchdown to go up 31-10.

“We give up a long touchdown drive. You’re not gonna beat a whole lot of good football teams when you give up a touchdown, and then you have an opportunity for a two-minute drill, and you throw an interception on the first play and give them a short field,” Arnett said. “Poor job of game management by the coach. Should have taken a knee, come out after halftime down 14 instead of going down 21. Poor job by the head coach.”

Mississippi State showed some promise of the opening drive of the second half. Pittman had a pair of first down runs and Rogers also scrambled for a first down on the 75-yard drive before hitting the two would connect for a 1-yard touchdown in the flat.

The Bulldog defense stepped up in the second half, holding the Crimson Tide to just three field goals, but the offense couldn’t come through after an impressive start to the half. They’d combine for 48 yards on their final four possessions, and Rogers underthrew Creed Whittemore on a deep ball and was picked off by Alabama freshman Caleb Downs.

Next up, Mississippi State will get a break from SEC play as they’ll host Western Michigan at 11 a.m. next Saturday. The Bulldogs will then have a bye week before traveling up to Arkansas.

“We played five games in September. We’re 2-3. The only thing we’re focused on starting tomorrow is October,” Arnett said. “We’ve got three games in the month of October. We need to go 3-0 in October. That’s the only thing we’re focused on right now. Prepare for the next game. And we have an opportunity to play a quality football team, hopefully execute better, and win. You’re not very happy in this sport when you lose.”