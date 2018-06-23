Bulldogs putting SEC on notice with recent commitments
Mississippi State is one of the hottest teams in the SEC right now in terms of recruiting. Three days, three commitments.
The aspect that's been even more impressive is the quality of the recruits. All three players are four-star prospects, and two of the three -- SDE Nathan Pickering and WR Dannis Jackson -- are now the two highest rated commitments in the Bulldogs' 2019 class.
The latest addition is four-star Gregory Brooks Jr. out of Marrero (La.). The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback made his decision known on Saturday via Twitter.
A dream turned into a reality....#Committed pic.twitter.com/HYDE5Z8IpS— G.Brooks1️⃣ (@Gbrooks5_) June 23, 2018
The commitment of Brooks Jr. makes the third day in a row that the Bulldogs have landed a four-star prospect. That run has given them a sizable jump in the overall rankings.
Coming into last week, Mississippi State boasted the No. 18 class. That number had climbed to No. 13 after the commitments of Pickering and Jackson. Now, the team is ranked No. 10 overall, which is No. 5 in the SEC.
One thing to notice if you're looking at the team recruiting rankings is how many of them are from the SEC. Of the top 15 teams (currently), there are seven from the top conference in college football.
|Team
|Ranking
|
Alabama
|
No. 1
|
Texas A&M
|
No. 2
|
LSU
|
No. 6
|
Georgia
|
No. 8
|
South Carolina
|
No. 9
|
Mississippi State
|
No. 10
|
Ole Miss
|
No. 12
The SEC dominating the recruiting rankings isn't anything new. Mississippi State being among those teams that are dominating is, however.
During Dan Mullen's nine-year tenure as the head coach, State only had two Top 25 classes. The first was in 2009 when the team finished No. 25 overall. The other was in 2015 when the Bulldogs finished with the No. 16 class.
|Year
|Rank
|
2017
|
No. 27
|
2016
|
No. 34
|
2015
|
No. 16
|
2014
|
No. 37
|
2013
|
No. 26
|
2012
|
No. 30
|
2011
|
No. 44
|
2010
|
No. 38
|
2009
|
No. 25
That 2015 class was the one that produced talents such as LB Leo Lewis, OT Martinas Rankin and S Mark McLaurin.
Barring any unforeseen changes, it looks like Joe Moorhead will start his head coaching career a perfect 2-for-2 with Top 25 classes.
That, in itself, should put the rest of the SEC on notice. On top of Mississippi State's success, several other teams -- including Texas A&M, Ole Miss and LSU -- from the West are doing better than expected.
Among those surprises, the Aggies may be the only school that has a head coach with a higher ceiling than Moorhead, however.