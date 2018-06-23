Mississippi State is one of the hottest teams in the SEC right now in terms of recruiting. Three days, three commitments. The aspect that's been even more impressive is the quality of the recruits. All three players are four-star prospects, and two of the three -- SDE Nathan Pickering and WR Dannis Jackson -- are now the two highest rated commitments in the Bulldogs' 2019 class. The latest addition is four-star Gregory Brooks Jr. out of Marrero (La.). The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback made his decision known on Saturday via Twitter.

The commitment of Brooks Jr. makes the third day in a row that the Bulldogs have landed a four-star prospect. That run has given them a sizable jump in the overall rankings. Coming into last week, Mississippi State boasted the No. 18 class. That number had climbed to No. 13 after the commitments of Pickering and Jackson. Now, the team is ranked No. 10 overall, which is No. 5 in the SEC.

One thing to notice if you're looking at the team recruiting rankings is how many of them are from the SEC. Of the top 15 teams (currently), there are seven from the top conference in college football.

2019 SEC Recruiting Rankings Team Ranking Alabama No. 1 Texas A&M No. 2 LSU No. 6 Georgia No. 8 South Carolina No. 9 Mississippi State No. 10 Ole Miss No. 12

The SEC dominating the recruiting rankings isn't anything new. Mississippi State being among those teams that are dominating is, however. During Dan Mullen's nine-year tenure as the head coach, State only had two Top 25 classes. The first was in 2009 when the team finished No. 25 overall. The other was in 2015 when the Bulldogs finished with the No. 16 class.

Recruiting Classes Under Dan Mullen Year Rank 2017 No. 27 2016 No. 34 2015 No. 16 2014 No. 37 2013 No. 26 2012 No. 30 2011 No. 44 2010 No. 38 2009 No. 25