Included in that group is the latest addition -- Sumrall (Miss.) native WR Dannis Jackson . The four-star prospect announced his decision to commit to the Bulldogs via his Twitter account on Friday evening:

The month of June has been good to Joe Moorhead and the rest of the Mississippi State staff. Of the 15 total commitments for the 2019 class, six of them have come within the last three weeks.

Jackson is the nation's No. 177 overall prospect and the No. 24 wide receiver. That makes him the team's second highest rated commitment at the moment.

The top rated prospect is of course fellow Rivals 250 member Nathan Pickering, who committed only yesterday. The four-star defensive end is ranked No. 120 in the country.

One thing that stands out is the staff putting a high priority on wide receivers. After signing six in the 2018 cycle, Mississippi State already has three committed -- Kyziah Pruitt, Quinton Torbor and Jackson -- in the 2019 class as well.

Last season, Jackson was a dynamic playmaker for Sumrall High School. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver hauled in 63 receptions for 1,157 yards and 11 touchdowns.