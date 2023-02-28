Starkville - Senior night was a success for Mississippi State as the Bulldogs picked up a 74-68 victory after honoring Tolu Smith, D.J. Jeffries, Eric Reed and Tyler Stevenson.

The Gamecocks are a team that you never know what to expect. Just last week, they took Alabama to overtime but then lost to Tennessee by 40. South Carolina brought a strong effort tonight, nailing eight of its first 11 shots.

Ohio State transfer Meechie Johnson drained two early threes, while five-star freshman G.G. Jackson knocked down another and banged inside for an and-1. Jackson proved to be a problem on the offensive end scoring 22 points, and he was tough to guard in the paint drawing five fouls and knocking down all 11 of his free throws night.

Tolu Smith kept things afloat offensively for the Bulldogs scoring eight early points on the inside, and a corner three and a layup from Shawn Jones got the Bulldogs back even with the Gamecocks.

The offensive firepower of the first half continued as the teams traded buckets, and Dashawn Davis threw an alley-oop to D.J. Jeffries to put State up 31-30. They closed out their highest-scoring half of SEC play on a 9-2 run. Shawn Jones drilled his 2nd three, and the freshman walk-on scored 11 points on the night.

Tolu Smith had a beautiful feed in the lane for a Cameron Matthews dunk, and Matthews returned the favor by getting an assist on a Smith slam. Dashawn Davis closed out the half on a tough contested floater with one second on the clock, giving State a 42-34 halftime lead.

The Gamecocks surged back to take a 49-46 lead at the 14-minute mark. Hayden Brown converted an and-1 and they got four free throws from G.G. Jackson and Jacobi Wright before back-to-back threes from Eli Sparkman and Wright.

The Mississippi State defense came up with a pair of steals to get Shakeel Moore some transition buckets, while Tolu Smith, who finished with 16 points, continued to feast down low. After D.J. Jeffries knocked down a pair of free throws with just under six minutes to play, the Bulldogs were back in front with a 59-57 lead.

Moore, a junior from Greensboro, NC, proved to be pivotal down the stretch for the Bulldogs. The 6'1" guard drilled a three with just under five minutes on the clock and scored two baskets in the lane to give State a 70-63 lead with under two minutes to go. He came up clutch on the defensive end as well, drawing offensive fouls by G.G. Jackson and Meechie Johnson.

Moore scored his 20th point on a free throw with 27 seconds left. Tolu Smith and D.J. Jeffries exited the court to a standing ovation on their senior night to cap off a 74-68 victory in what could potentially their last game at The Hump.

Mississippi State will close out its regular season at Vanderbilt on Saturday, where they'll hope to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.