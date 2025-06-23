Bulldogs Flip Zion Crumpton From USF

As players wrapped up their official visits on Sunday afternoon, Mississippi State pulled in six commitments. But it wasn't done.

Late Sunday night, the Bulldogs added another. This time, they pilfered to get it.

Carver (Ala.) four-star wide receiver Zion Crumpton announced via Instagram that he's committed to Mississippi State. He'd previously been committed to South Florida for the previous week.

Crumpton's pledge gave the Bulldogs nine commitments since Friday. That included a pair of four-star players, as wide receiver Zayion Cotton committed in addition to Crumpton.

Crumpton also officially visited North Carolina May 30.

Mississippi State's effort was led by assistant coach Chad Bumphis. The Bulldogs offered a scholarship in June of 2024 after Crumpton impressed the coaches with his camp performance.