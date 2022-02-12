Bulldogs Fall To LSU Despite 2nd Half Rally
Baton Rouge, LA - After dropping a close game to Tennessee on Wednesday, Mississippi State had another opportunity to get a Quadrant-1 win against LSU, but ultimately came up short falling by a score of 69-65, dropping them to 5-6 in SEC play.
State got off to an early 7-0 lead, but quickly saw that lead go away, scoring only 4 points between 16:24 and 5:23 in the first half, and saw themselves down 37-22 at the half. The Bulldogs turned it over 11 times in the first half, and shot just 7-23 from the field, and 1-9 from three.
At the start of the 2nd half the Bulldogs looked like a completely different team, they kept cutting into the LSU lead, and eventually took a 48-45 lead at the 9:18 mark with a Shakeel Moore 3-pointer, but after that they would crumble. LSU would outscore them 14-2 over the next 5 minutes. Iverson Molinar did his best to get Mississippi State back in the game, scoring 8 points in the final 5 minutes, but it was too little too late.
Iverson Molinar had a great game scoring 26 points, including shooting 10-10 from the free throw line, and committing only 1 turnover, but State couldn’t get anything from their other guards, as Rocket Watts making his first start as a Bulldog did not score on 0-4 shooting, and Shakeel Moore scored just 3 on 1-4 shooting.
Tolu Smith added 15 points with 7 rebounds, and Garrison Brooks had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, but the 2 also combined for 7 turnovers, something very costly for them tonight, committing 17 of them as a team.
The Bulldogs also struggled at the free throw line, as players not named Iverson Molinar combined to shoot 10-18 from the line, including a 1-6 from Tolu Smith. They will need shoot better as a collective if they want to win tight games.
For LSU the likely SEC 6th Man of the Year Tari Eason had an impressive offensive showing scoring 23 points on 8-14 shooting, while Xavier Pinson scored 12 with 3 steals and Darius Days added 10. With starting center Efton Reid in foul trouble, Shareef O’Neal had a solid showing scoring 8 points, and Brandon Murray had a solid day scoring 7 points with 5 rebounds and 3 steals.
The Tigers shot better from floor (22-53 to 21-53), from 3 point range (7-25 to 3-17), and from the free throw line (18-25 to 20-28) than Mississippi State, and also won the turnover battle 17-14, while Mississippi State outrebounded LSU 36-31.
State was already listed in the "Next Four Out" tier of ESPN's Joe Lunardi's bracketology, and the loss may have dropped them off of bubble completely. They will likely need a win against Alabama in Tuscaloosa to find themselves back in tournament contention, and with a loss, the NCAA tournament would be looking like a pipedream.