Bulldogs Fall To LSU Despite 2nd Half Rally

Baton Rouge, LA - After dropping a close game to Tennessee on Wednesday, Mississippi State had another opportunity to get a Quadrant-1 win against LSU, but ultimately came up short falling by a score of 69-65, dropping them to 5-6 in SEC play.

State got off to an early 7-0 lead, but quickly saw that lead go away, scoring only 4 points between 16:24 and 5:23 in the first half, and saw themselves down 37-22 at the half. The Bulldogs turned it over 11 times in the first half, and shot just 7-23 from the field, and 1-9 from three.

At the start of the 2nd half the Bulldogs looked like a completely different team, they kept cutting into the LSU lead, and eventually took a 48-45 lead at the 9:18 mark with a Shakeel Moore 3-pointer, but after that they would crumble. LSU would outscore them 14-2 over the next 5 minutes. Iverson Molinar did his best to get Mississippi State back in the game, scoring 8 points in the final 5 minutes, but it was too little too late.



