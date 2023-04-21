Auburn, AL - Cade Smith delivered one of the best starts Mississippi State has gotten this season, but the Bulldogs couldn't capitalize with 14 strikeouts and plating only one run across in a 2-1 loss to Auburn.

Smith, a junior right-hander from DeSoto Central, made his fourth appearance and third start after missing a month with an injury and was dynamite from the beginning. Smith painted the corners with a fastball at 95 MPH and struck out six Auburn hitters with only three hits, three walks, and one run. The six innings Smith gave the Bulldogs in the loss was the deepest he's gone since his return, and though State couldn't come out on top, it's a positive going forward on Friday nights,

"I definitely felt like myself again," Smith said. "I just kind of felt like everything was back."



The Auburn offense was held hitless by Smith through four innings, but he made his first and only mistake in the top of the fifth. On the inning's first pitch, he left a fastball over the middle of the plate that Tiger first baseman Cooper McMurray drove over the right-center wall for a solo home run.

On the other side was Auburn left-hander Tommy Vail, a transfer from TCU who dominated the Bulldogs lineup racking up a season-high ten punch outs while pitching five scoreless frames. Mississippi State's three hottest hitters Colton Ledbetter, Dakota Jordan, and Hunter Hines combined for only one hit on a Ledbetter double in the third inning, while Hines picked up the Golden Sombrero with four strikeouts.

"You tip your hat to their guy," Bulldog head coach Chris Lemonis said. "He's struck out a lot of guys already this year, and we just never got it back when he came out of the game."

The Bulldog hitters continued to to stay off balance against Auburn reliever John Armstrong, a right-hander with a lower arm slot. Armstrong pitched a three-up, three-down sixth inning with two strikeouts, but State finally squeaked a run against the Tigers with two outs in the seventh.

After Amani Larry walked and reached second base on a balk, freshman shortstop David Mershon hit a chopper up the middle and legged out an infield single, and some heads up base running by Larry allowed him to even up the ballgame at 1-1.

Nate Dohm racked up three strikeouts in relief of Smith in the seventh, but the Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the eighth in unlikely fashion. Dohm walked Auburn leadoff hitter Chris Stanfield to begin the inning, and as shortstop Cole Foster tried to bunt him over, he popped up behind the plate. Bulldog catcher Ross Highfill made the catch at the netting, but Stanfield tagged up to second and reached third as Highfill's throw grazed him when he slid into 2nd. Auburn right fielder Bobby Peirce shortly followed with a sacrifice fly to take the lead.



Mississippi State turned to a pair of pinch hitters with one out in the ninth against right-hander Will Cannon. Bryce Chance, who hit for Larry, drew a walk, but sophomore Aaron Downs ended the ballgame by grounding into a double play as he hit in place of Highfill.

The Bulldogs will look to even up the series with sophomore righty Colby Holcombe on the mound at 2 p.m. Saturday, as State's usual Saturday starter Landon Gartman is unavailable. Redshirt junior right-hander Christian Herberholz will pitch for the Tigers.

"I think we'll have him available next weekend, but he's not available this week," Lemonis said.