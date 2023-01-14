Auburn, AL - Mississippi State battled on the road the give Auburn a close game in one of the toughest atmospheres in the SEC, but unfortunately the Bulldogs came up short and fell to 1-4 in SEC play.

The Tigers lived by the three while Mississippi State died by the three. Mississippi State managed to keep it a close game forcing twenty Auburn turnovers, but they weren't able to overcome the difference in three-point shooting as the Tigers shot 11/25 from distance while the Bulldogs failed to make a three-point shot on 18 attempts.

Auburn senior Jaylin Williams came out on fire, draining his first two three-point attempts and scoring 15 first-half points. Mississippi State's offense struggled, but their offensive rebounding kept them in it as the Bulldogs hauled in 15 offensive boards and scored 17 2nd-chance points.

"He's a good player," Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans said. "We had a lot of respect for him coming into the game. He just got going early. Sometimes when guys get in that rhythm the basket looks bigger. He made early shots, and he certainly was a load for us.

After trailing 22-12 at the nine-minute mark, the Mississippi State defense held Auburn to just three points over the next eight minutes and crawled back into a 25-22 game thanks to some stellar defense and some nifty moves around the rim by D.J. Jeffries and Tolu Smith.

The Tigers regained momentum in the final minute, however. Shakeel Moore committed a crucial turnover, and despite getting a nice block in transition, it allowed an easy bucket for Jaylin Williams. The true knife cut was Allen Flanigan hitting nothing but net for his 2nd three-pointer as the clock hit zero, giving Auburn an eight-point lead at the break.

"That shot at the end of the half that Flanigan made I thought was a big shot," Jans said. "They made a lot of threes tonight."

Tolu Smith returned to early season form scoring 20 points and grabbing ten rebounds, but it wasn't enough to combat Auburn's stellar shooting. Jaylin Williams remained hot and finished with 21 points shooting 5/7 from deep.

A K.D. Johnson three-pointer put Auburn ahead 45-32 but the Bulldogs were able to manage it back to a five point game. Dashawn Davis was fouled on a three pointer and made all of his shots, and the Bulldogs continued to get inside the lane with a much improved day from the line shooting 21/28 as a team.

Flanigan threw down a beautiful slam dunk in transition to put the Tigers back up seven and get the crowd back into the ball game, and Zep Jasper drained Auburn's tenth three of the ballgame to send the lead back to double digits.

Shakeel Moore and Dashawn Davis split the lane for some easy layups cutting the lead back to six, and after Cameron Matthews drew a charge on the defensive end, D.J. Jeffries cut it to five with just under five minutes to play after splitting a pair of foul shots.

Moore got Williams to foulout with two and half minutes left on a drive to the rim. He cut the lead to four after splitting the foul shots, but with Williams out, Wendell Green stepped up. The former Eastern Kentucky guard drained a three, and then grabbed a steal for an easy fast break bucket to put the Tigers back up nine. After a Cam Matthews dunk, Green was at it again drawing a foul and hitting two free throws.

Tolu Smith drew a foul with 1:16 on the clock and he knocked down both shots to make it a 64-57 game. Mississippi State then had a chance to cut into the lead after Auburn turned it over on the inbound, but D.J. Jeffries missed a pullup jumper and fouled Wendell Moore going for the steal, which gave Moore two more free throws and Auburn and nine point lead again.

After Shakeel Moore missed a three-pointer with under a minute to play, it sent Mississippi State into an intentional foul frenzy and allowed Auburn to come away with a 69-63 win, despite Dashawn Davis' efforts by drawing four fouls and hitting six free throws in the final minute.