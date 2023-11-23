Starkville - Expectations were low on the Mississippi State side for the 2023 Egg Bowl, and while the Bulldogs fell short, they battled hard in Thursday night's 17-7 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Mississippi State interim head coach Greg Knox has preached mental toughness since he was appointed to the position 11 days ago, and the Bulldog defense embodied that as they held the dynamic Ole Miss offense to under 20 points for only the third time this season.

"We took on an 11-day journey. I thought they learned a lot. Football teaches you so much about life and how to persevere through tough times. How to handle opposition. The mental mindset that you face every day," Knox said. "Every day, we start with the word ‘today.’ It’s all about today. We focus on today. Maximize today. I thought they did that every day they came to work. I’m very, very proud of this group of guys. This group really bought in to what I was selling. It started that Monday after the A&M game with a video and continued up until tonight. A lot of them expressed the things they learned. They’ll carry that for life."

The first half was one that was dominated by defense, as the two defenses combined for 11 punts. Graduate linebacker Nathaniel Watson racked up 21 tackles for a second consecutive games, helping the Bulldog defense hold the Ole Miss offense scoreless in the first quarter for the only time this season.

The Rebels, however, did manage to gash Mississippi State in the running game with 207 yards including 119 from sophomore Quinshon Judkins. It was that rushing attack that helped them put up a second quarter field goal, which were the only points of the first half.

Mississippi State didn't manage to cross mid field until Will Rogers hit Justin Robinson for a 23 yard gain with under two minutes left in the first half, but the Bulldogs couldn't capitalize as Kyle Ferrie missed the game-tying 42-yard field goal.





Rogers, who completed 25/39 passes for 207 yards, led the Bulldogs on their best drive of the game to open the second half. Zavion Thomas had a team leading 88 receiving yards and got MSU downfield with a 26-yard snag while Jo'quavious Marks rushed 17 yards inside the five to set up a 1-yard rushing touchdown for Rogers, his first since his freshman year.

Mississippi State's physicality hurt themselves in the third quarter as DeShawn Page laid the wood against Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart for a third down stop, but was ejected for targeting. It allowed the Rebels to keep their drive alive and they capped it off with 2-yard rushing touchdown by Judkins.

Mississippi State's offense struggled to regain the rhythm it had to open the half and were shutout for the rest of the game. While they were on their own 29, they had an opportunity to keep their next drive alive on 4th and less than a yard, but the opted to punt instead while the Rebels responded with another touchdown.

"I didn’t want to put our defense in a situation there. I thought we were still in a position to get down there and score," Knox said. "I didn’t want to give them field position like that. I made the decision. I wanted to punt the ball and keep them deep. Try to gain an advantage at that point."

Dart threw for a season-low 96 yards on the night as his Rebels continued to establish to run, and it paid off as a play action fake left tight end Caden Prieskorn wide open up the seam for a 26-yard touchdown on Ole Miss' next drive.

Then Bulldogs got within striking distance late in the fourth quarter to potentially make it a one-score game, but penalties got the best of themselves. Rogers hit Thomas for a third down conversion, but Tulu Griffin was called for offensive pass interference. Instead the Bulldogs had to claw themselves back into field goal range, and Ferrie missed a 50-yard field goal attempt.

"I thought we kind of got into a good rhythm in the second half and it just kind of stalled. Obviously the pass interference call on third down was pretty crucial and hurt pretty bad," Rogers said. "We just didn't finish drives off. Either we went three-and-out and couldn't get anything going or when we got something going we couldn't finish drives off."

The Bulldogs finished the 2023 regular season with a 5-7 record. While all the attention in the coming weeks will be on the search for a new head coach, a bowl game is still in play depending on how numerous other games shake out this weekend.

"It would mean everything," Rogers said. "Just to be with those guys... my brothers. Especially the guys I've been here four years with.