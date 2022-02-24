Bulldogs' Bubble Bursts in Loss to South Carolina

The Bulldogs continue to struggle on the road falling to South Carolina 66-56. The loss will make Mississippi State’s path to an NCAA Tournament berth much more difficult.

The Bulldogs struggled from the jump, shooting just 30% from the field in the first half, going into the break down 35-23. They had a much stronger 2nd half shooting 43%, but had dug themselves in too big of a hole on the road.

Junior center Tolu Smith was a force in the paint for the Bulldogs, scoring 21 points on 8-13 shooting, but State couldn't get much of a contribution from anyone else. Iverson Molinar struggled to get anything going, scoring just 11 points on 3-10 shooting, and the Bulldogs had no other players score more than 6.



