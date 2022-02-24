Bulldogs' Bubble Bursts in Loss to South Carolina
The Bulldogs continue to struggle on the road falling to South Carolina 66-56. The loss will make Mississippi State’s path to an NCAA Tournament berth much more difficult.
The Bulldogs struggled from the jump, shooting just 30% from the field in the first half, going into the break down 35-23. They had a much stronger 2nd half shooting 43%, but had dug themselves in too big of a hole on the road.
Junior center Tolu Smith was a force in the paint for the Bulldogs, scoring 21 points on 8-13 shooting, but State couldn't get much of a contribution from anyone else. Iverson Molinar struggled to get anything going, scoring just 11 points on 3-10 shooting, and the Bulldogs had no other players score more than 6.
Included in Mississippi State's shooting woes were shooting 0-14 from three-point range, the only time this season they've failed to make one.
South Carolina was led by junior guard Jermaine Couisnard who scored 22 points and dished out 4 assists. Senior Keyshawn Bryant added 14, hitting 2 three-pointers, while North Texas transfer James Reese V scored 9.
The Gamecocks shot 43.9% from the field and shot 10-11 from the free-throw line. The Bulldogs got outrebounded 38-29.
Mississippi State was already on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, and the loss dropped them from 46th to 53rd in the NET Rankings.
"I think we're going to have to win the conference tournament to get in," said Mississippi State Head Coach Ben Howland.
The Bulldogs will take on Vanderbilt at home on Saturday, and will look to get started on a strong finish to the season.