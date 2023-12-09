Atlanta – Mississippi State was seeking to make a statement after its two-game losing streak, and the Bulldogs responded in as dominating fashion as they could’ve have asked for, exploding to a 106-76 win over Tulane.

The back-to-back losses had put Mississippi State in a tough position. They had scored just 59 points in each of the two losses to Georgia Tech and Southern, and with a week off they could’ve let that wain on them. Instead, the Bulldogs put together the most impressive offensive performances of the Chris Jans era, and the most points scored since 103-81 win over BYU In 2018.

“This was a big game for us. We had lost two in a row and we were playing a team that had some good numbers,” Jans said. “I loved our team’s response. I loved the togetherness they showed and they played the right way.”

The 11:30 a.m. tip-off didn’t phase the Bulldog offense, who were firing on all cylinders from the start. Mississippi State exploded for 62 points in the first half to go into the break with a 62-34 lead, the most they’ve scored in a first half in 25 years.

Freshman Josh Hubbard continued to dazzle his prolific shooting ability, leading the team with 22 points off the bench while shooting 5/7 from downtown. The Bulldogs converted 14 of their first 18 field goal attempts and finished the first half shooting 23/34, as Hubbard knocked down all five of his triples before the break.

Mississippi State finished the ballgame knocking down 13/28 three-point attempts, and the dynamic shooting opened some easy looks in the paint. Getting touches in the paint was a major emphasis for the Bulldogs, and it propelled big man Jimmy Bell and forward Cameron Matthews to 14 points a piece.

“We’ve been focused on that since the Georgia Tech game,” Jans said. “We felt like we’d have a physical advantage in the paint area because of the matchup. More times than not if you can get that ball in the middle you’re going to get a quality possession.”

The Bulldogs were playing in unison as they dished out 31 assists which were the most this season. D.J. Jeffries put up season highs with 11 points and seven assists while Shakeel Moore, in his first start of the season, scored 11 points with three dimes. Matthews and Rams Davis each dished out six assists, while Davis also led the team with five steals.

“I thought Rams and Shak started the game off great,” Jans said. “Rams’ stat line may not reflect how well he played in my opinion. He was really getting after the ball and was really aggressive and almost stubborn driving the ball. He maybe turned down a couple rhythm shots but he was trying to play the way we felt he needed to play.”

Guard Kolby King led Tulane with 18 points while Collin Holloway scored 12. The Green Wave shot 42.1% of the team, which pales in comparison to 58.6% that the Bulldogs shot. Mississippi State also controlled the glass, outrebounding Tulane 43-27 behind ten rebounds from KeShawn Murphy.

Mississippi State improves to 7-2 on the season and are now 4-0 in neutral site games. The Bulldogs jumped from #37 to #28 in KenPom after the win, and have now gained some important momentum leading into Wednesday’s game against Murray State.