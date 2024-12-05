Bulldogs Blowout No. 18 Pitt 90-57

KeShawn Murphy scored a season-high 20 points and Mississippi State led from start to finish in thumping No. 18 Pittsburgh 90-57 on Wednesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Mississippi State (7-1) opened a 35-point advantage in the second half and was never threatened. Michael Nwoko had his first double-double of the season with a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Josh Hubbard scored 12 for the Bulldogs, while Claudell Harris and RJ Melendez each had 10 points.

Jaland Lowe led Pittsburgh (7-2) with 19 points and Brandin Cummings added 12 for the Panthers, who shot 31% and were outrebounded 49-27.

Takeaways

Pittsburgh: After making their season debut in the AP Top 25 poll this week, the Panthers were blown out from the start during their second loss in three games.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs bounced back from their first loss of the season, 87-77 to Butler last Friday in the Arizona Tipoff championship game.

Key moment

Mississippi State jumped on Pitt right away and built a 25-11 cushion on a 3-pointer by Hubbard. The Bulldogs led by 23 in the first half and were up 47-25 at the break.

Key stats

Pitt went 3 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half. The Panthers took only two free throws and committed eight turnovers before halftime.

Mississippi State shot 54% in the opening period and went 4 of 13 beyond the arc. The Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 11-0 in points off turnovers. MSU also controlled the glass, 27-14, including 10 offensive boards.

Up next

Pittsburgh: Plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday to open ACC play.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs host Prairie View A&M on Sunday.