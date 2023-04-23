Auburn, AL - Mississippi State quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first three innings but struggles on the mound turned the game into a slugfest as Auburn came back to win 12-11.

Bulldog right fielder Kellum Clark went 4-5 at the plate with four opposite-field hits, and his first hit of the day brought home two first-inning runs. Auburn left-hander Zach Crotchfelt went down with an elbow injury during the second inning. As the Tigers brought in righty Will Cannon, Mississippi State designated hitter Hunter Hines blasted his 18th homer of the season. In the third inning, centerfielder Colton Ledbetter plated two runs on a double that Auburn left fielder Chris Stanfield lost in the sun.

Freshman Jurrangelo Cijntje started out hot and only allowed three hits and five strikeouts across his first three innings, but Auburn first baseman Cooper McMurray continued to bash the Bulldog pitchers. McMurray homered in the first two games of the series, and in the fourth inning Sunday he pulled a three-shot off the right-field foul pole. The Kansas transfer wasn't done torching the Bulldogs in the sixth as he went with the outside pitch for a two-run jack off the left-field foul pole to knock Cijntje out of the game.

Mississippi State had scored two runs on back-to-back passed balls by Auburn catcher Nate LaRue in the fifth, but LaRue, a .148 hitter, got his redemption off Bulldog reliever Tyson Hardin in the sixth with a two-run homer off the scoreboard to cut the lead to 9-7.

"We got to pitch better," head coach Chris Lemonis said.

Lefty Graham Yntema started the seventh for State but only threw one strike to three batters faced with a walk and two hit batters. The Bulldogs inserted their most reliable reliever in Nate Dohm to put out the fire. The Ball State transfer did just what was asked forcing a sac fly and two strikeouts to hold the Bulldog lead at 9-8, but what would follow for Dohm would be crushing.

Clark had delivered another RBI single in the top of the eighth, but after Dohm struck out the first hitter of the bottom of the frame, he allowed back-to-back hits to the Auburn three and four-hole hitters Bobby Peirce and Ike Irish. Senior third baseman Bryson Ware, a Germantown, Mississippi native followed with a three-run bomb over the left field wall to put Auburn ahead 11-9. The next pitch Dohm threw ended his day as he walked off the field grabbing his elbow.

"He said it got tight on him," Lemonis said. "I'll have to have him evaluated when we get back."

Texas transfer Aaron Nixon kept it a one-run game in the eighth and the Bulldogs evened it up in the top of the ninth as David Mershon reached on a two-out error by Ware to bring home Amani Larry.

Nixon plunked LaRue to begin the ninth and Stanfield bunted him over to second. With first base open, the Bulldogs had a decision to make. They decided to pitch to the switch hitter Cole Foster and he walked it off for the Tigers with a line drive into the right-center gap.

The 23-17 Bulldogs now drop to 6-12 in the SEC after losing the series to Auburn. The Tigers jumped ahead of State in the SEC West standings to Mississippi State at sixth ahead of Ole Miss. They'll be back in action on Tuesday for the Governor's Cup Against Ole Miss in Pearl before their weekend series with Tennessee next Friday.