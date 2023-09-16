Starkville - The SEC Opener didn't treat Mississippi State too kindly, with the #14 ranked LSU Tigers outmatching the Bulldogs 41-14.

The Tigers outgained Mississippi State 530-201, and forced a struggling Mississippi State offense to convert on only three of its 13 third down attempts. Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett, admitted that the Tigers were better prepared for Saturday's game.

"That was as bad of a defeat as you could have. Credit to coach (Brian) Kelly and his staff and their players," Arnett said. "They came out better prepared. They played faster right from the jump, and they dominated that football game. I've done a very poor job in my evaluation of where we're at as a football team. We have to decide how we want to respond to this."

LSU imposed its will on the Bulldogs early on, outgaining Mississippi State 176-5 in the first quarter. A false start penalty forced them to settle for a Damion Ramos field goal on their opening drive, but Jayden Daniels found Malik Nabers on the next drive for a 26-yard touchdown.

Nabers, who initially committed to Mississippi State in the 2021 recruiting class but flipped to LSU on signing day, ran circles around the MSU defense. The 6-foot junior finished the day with 13 receptions for 239 yards, and hauled in his second touchdown from 33 yards out on a 4th and 6 in the second quarter to put LSU up 17-0.

"He caught two balls against man coverage. I think the first was a 1st and 10 after a conversion inside fade down in the red zone and the other was 4th and 6 where we pressured," Arnett said. "We obviously had a poor plan, so we'll have to evaluate that. We'll have to evaluate what we called and why we called it then."

The LSU secondary had struggled during their first two games, but it didn't matter Saturday with their defensive front dominating the Mississippi State offensive line. The Tigers sacked Will Rogers four times, and the constant pressure held him to 11/28 passing for 103 yards.

"I know he missed some throws that he needs to complete if they’re there, but he wasn’t getting a whole lot of protection. We did not hold up to their pass rush," Arnett said. "Too many guys getting through. I’ll have to watch tape and see what the issues are. It’s not very fun playing quarterback when you have a pocket collapsing on you. That may have affected him from a mental standpoint. A few balls were just misses. When you have throws there, you have to make them. When they play tight coverage with a pass rush, you have to be able to hold up to it."

Daniels was unstoppable through the air for LSU, completing 30/34 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Nabers late in the 2nd quarter for a 48-yard completion to set up a 1-yard rushing touchdown for Josh Williams.

Woody Marks, the SEC's leading rusher through two weeks, caught his 200th career pass to become Mississippi State's all-time reception leader, and he got the Bulldogs into the red zone with a 52-yard run on the final drive before halftime on just his third carry of the game. Rogers completed a 5-yard pass to Tulu Griffin to keep the drive alive on 4th and 4, and they went back to Griffin on a reverse for a 9-yard rushing touchdown to go into the break down 24-7.

Daniels killed the Bulldogs with his legs in the second half, rushing for 65 yards on the day for two touchdowns, and his rapport with Nabers helped him find the end zone for his second touchdown after a 45-yard completion.

"How risky are you willing to be. If you don’t get home, he can find a scramble lane and get out," Arnett said. "Do you rush safer? It’s more difficult to bull rush everybody and try to keep a guy in the pocket. Obviously, we have a poor plan. In this game, you evaluate the results. Myself at the very top, we had a very poor plan."

One of those Daniels scrambles may end up being costly for the Bulldogs next week, as Shawn Preston was ejected for targeting on a 23-yard run by the LSU quarterback, which will likely knock him out of the 1st half of the South Carolina game. If he's out, true freshman Isaac Smith will be the next man up on the back ened.

"I have no thoughts on that. There is now an appeal process. They determine if there was malicious intent. That’s the reality of how the game is officiated now. It’s happening in every game. They’ll determine if he’s out the first half," Arnett said. "It’s next man up. That got Isaac Smith in there, which should be good for his development. It got a freshman in there against a very talented football team. If we get Shawn back, that’s good for his veteran presence in the middle of our secondary."

Mississippi State's first three drives of the second half ended with a turnover on downs and two punts. They didn't get back on the board until garbage time, when backup quarterback Mike Wright hit Antonio Harmon for a 4-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs drop to 2-1 on the season and start off their SEC schedule with a loss. Next week, they'll travel to South Carolina for their first road game of the season.

"We have to decide how we’re going to respond. There will be plenty of outside noise. Plenty of critics," Arnett said. "We can not listen to the BS, and we can go to work. We can study the film. We can be critical of ourselves. We’re more critical than outside noise. We can go to work and get better. Hope we choose that course of action."