A second Mississippi State signee is off the board.

Aidan Smith, an outfielder from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, was selected in fourth round by the Seattle Mariners with the 124th pick. He joins Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview High School shortstop Colin Houck as Mississippi State's drafted signees.

MLB Pipeline ranked Smith as the #78 prospect in the 2023 Draft. As a senior, Smith batted .565 with 52 hits, nine doubles, six triples, six home runs, and 15 stolen bases while being named a Rawlings All-American and Gold Glove winner.

The slot value for the 124th pick is $531,300, but the Mariners are expected to go over that number in order to sign him. Last year, only three of 316 players that were drafted in the top ten rounds opted not to sign, all three of them college players.

Other signees to watch out for include Cedartown (Ga.) shortstop Dylan Cupp, Stockbridge (Ga.) RHP Mikhai Grant, and Marietta (Ga.) LHP Luke Dotson.

Mississippi State centerfielder Colton Ledbetter also heard his name called in he draft, getting picked 55th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays. Second baseman Amani Larry, right fielder Kellum Clark, and right-handed pitchers Cade Smith, Aaron Nixon, and KC Hunt will like to follow suit in the following rounds.