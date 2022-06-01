Bulldog RHP Jack Walker and Infielder Davis Meche Hit the Transfer Portal

The number of Diamond Dogs to hit the portal reached double digits this afternoon, as freshman RHP Jack Walker and sophomore Davis Meche became the ninth and tenth Mississippi State players to enter the transfer portal.

The two Lake Charles, LA, natives prepped at Barbe High School, where they were teammates for three seasons. Meche joined Mississippi State in 2021 and has seen very little action in his two seasons in the Maroon and White. Appearing in just 22 games, mostly in a reserve role, Meche holds a .231 batting average with one home run and three RBIs in 26 at-bats.

Walker had high expectations as a true freshman at Mississippi State after his final high school season with a 13-0 record and 0.48 ERA earned him Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Year. The righty struggled this season with a 12.86 ERA and 13 in 14 innings.

Meche and walker join LHP Taylor Montiel, C Gray Bane, OF Revy Higgins III, LHP Andrew Walling, RHP Mikey Tepper, RHP Bradley Wilson, OF Matt Corder, and OF Brayland Skinner of players to enter the transfer portal. Mississippi State picked up their first transfer commitment earlier today in former Memphis right-hander Landon Gartman.