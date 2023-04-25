Pearl, MS - Mississippi State's weekend series loss to Auburn was a high-scoring affair that they would like to forget, and on Tuesday the tides shifted to a pitchers duel in Trustmark Park as Mississippi State took the Governor's Cup from Ole Miss.

Trying to save arms for the weekend, Mississippi State used six different pitchers that combined for four hits and five walks en route to a 2-1 victory and it all started with freshman right-hander Evan Siary. Colton Ledbetter and Hunter Hines put State up 1-0 against Grayson Saunier in the first, and it gave the Starkville Academy product the confidence to get the Bulldogs off on the right foot with two scoreless frames.

"It helps with the offense with the offense coming out in the first inning and scoring the one run," Siary said. "It's easier to pitch with them having one run, and just fill up the strike zone for our defense to work."

Fellow freshman Brock Tapper, a lefty from DeSoto Central, followed with two zeros, and Parker Stinnett ate up the middle innings with three innings of one-run ball while striking out three. Stinnett retired the first six batters he faced and allowed one hit and one hit batsman in the seventh while Rebel second baseman Garrett Wood brought home Ole Miss' only run.

With the Bulldogs lacking some depth on the pitching staff due to injuries to guys like Nate Dohm and Landon Gartman, Tuesday's win was important to find some guys they can trust on the weekend. Siary, Tapper, and Stinnett had only combined for 7.2 innings in SEC contests this spring, but Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis said they're going to need them to be contributors on the weekends.

"Well, they've got to. That's why we only threw them a couple, and so with those guys down we're going to really lean on those guys for some innings," Lemonis said. "I thought Evan was great getting us out of the gate. Brock held his own. I thought Parker Stinnett was the real glue of that game, he came in there and gave us some good innings."

Bulldog first baseman Luke Hancock put across State's second run in the sixth inning on a popup that Ole Miss left fielder John Kramer lost in the lights for a double, and the State bullpen continued to shut down the Rebel lineup

Tyson Hardin struck out the first batter of the eighth in Ethan Groff but allowed two base runners on a single to Kemp Alderman and a walk to Calvin Harris, so the Bulldogs turned to their fireman KC Hunt to get them out of them jam, and he delivered with two punchouts. Hardin had given up a home run in Sunday's loss to Auburn, but he's someone Chris Lemonis says has made strides with some of his stuff and really wants to get going.

"I'm trying to get my man Tyson Hardin going. He's really made some strides with his stuff, so we're just trying to get him going," Lemonis said.

"He’s been really good of late. He’s a good jam guy. We debated on him starting the inning," Lemonis said of Hunt. "But Tyson’s got good stuff. He was really good to Groff. We’re trying to get him going. Once we fell behind, KC came in and did what he’s been doing."

Aaron Nixon got some redemption after allowing the walk off double to Auburn on Sunday, and he did exactly what he did when the Bulldogs took the series from Ole Miss two weeks ago. Dominate. The Texas transfer pitched 3.2 shutout innings in two appearances against the Rebels at Dudy Noble field, and pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the ninth Tuesday while picking up two strikeouts and lowering his season ERA to 2.03.

"Aaron Nixon was really good tonight. I thought his stuff was really good," Lemonis said.

Mississippi State has now won 21 of the last 27 ballgames against Ole Miss and improves to 24-17 on the season. They'll continue SEC play on Friday for a series with Tennessee in Knoxville.